Agencies

NEW ZEALAND

Economy beats projections

The nation’s economy grew at a brisk rate of 1.1 percent in the September quarter as people spent more on traveling, eating out and recreation. Figures released yesterday by Statistics New Zealand show the economy grew at an annual rate of 3.5 percent when comparing the September quarter with the same period last year. One of the fastest growing industries was construction, which grew by more than 2 percent during the quarter. The figures beat predictions by most economists and Minister of Finance Steven Joyce said in a statement that over the past few years, growth in tourism and education had offset a downturn in the market for the country’s key dairy exports.

INTERNET

High-speed is ‘essential’

Canada’s telecommunications regulator on Wednesday declared access to high-speed Internet an essential service that must be available to all, including rural and remote areas of the world’s second-largest nation by land mass. The Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission said a new C$750 million fund (US$557.7 million) would be created to reach the goal of speeds of at least 50 Mbps download and 10 Mbps upload. Telecoms were also ordered to provide the commission with their investment plans within six months to help meet the objective.

REAL ESTATE

US home sales rise

US home resales unexpectedly rose last month, reaching their highest level in nearly 10 years, likely as buyers rushed into the market to lock in mortgage rates in anticipation of further increases in borrowing costs. The third straight monthly increase in existing home sales, reported by the US National Association of Realtors on Wednesday, suggested housing would contribute to economic growth in the fourth quarter after being a drag in the previous two quarters. Existing home sales increased 0.7 percent to 5.61 million units last month, the highest sales pace since February 2007.

BRAZIL

Economic forecast upbeat

The nation is set to exit its recession next year with weak growth and is laying the groundwork for a return to long-term stability, Minister of Finance Henrique Meirelles said on Wednesday. “There are possibilities, but also uncertainties that GDP will be positive in the first quarter of 2017. But we are not counting on it,” he told a news conference. Over the year, the nation can expect 1 percent growth, according to the government. However, market estimates point to just an 0.58 percent rise. The economy shrank 3.8 percent last year and is expected to fall 3.5 percent this year.

UTILITIES

Firm urged to sell stakes

Power Grid Corp of India Ltd, a state-run electricity transmission company, should sell stakes in its projects to unlock capital for future expansion, according to the Indian Ministry of Power. The company should cut its balance sheet size to half by selling stakes in projects, Indian Minister of Power Piyush Goyal said in New Delhi on Wednesday. It should consider an infrastructure investment trust model to monetize assets, he said. Selling stakes in projects would help the company free-up capital and raise more debt for future projects at competitive rates, Indian Power Secretary Pradeep Kumar Pujari said.