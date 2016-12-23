CFTC fines Goldman Sachs US$120m

AP, WASHINGTON

Goldman Sachs Group Inc has been ordered to pay US$120 million to settle US federal regulators’ charges that it deliberately manipulated a global benchmark for interest-rate swaps to its advantage.

The US Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) on Wednesday said that several Goldman traders, including the head of the bank’s Interest Rate Products Trading Group in the US, used trades and false reports to manipulate the benchmark between 2007 and 2012.

The CFTC cited e-mails and audio recordings in which Goldman traders “stated their manipulative goals in plain language.”

The traders “even objected when their attempts to manipulate were not performed as inexpensively as possible,” the CFTC said.

The alleged manipulation centered on the US Dollar International Swaps and Derivatives Association Fix (ISDAFIX), now known as the ICE Swap Rate, which is used to set prices for interest-rate swaps. The swaps are derivatives that can be traded and used to protect against swings in interest rates.

It is the third time the agency has penalized banks for dealings related to the ISDAFIX, CFTC director of enforcement Aitan Goelman said.

The CFTC fined Barclays PLC US$115 million in May last year and Citibank US$250 million in May this year.

It “demonstrates the breadth of this kind of misconduct across the industry,” Goelman said.

The CFTC also ordered Goldman to cease and desist from further manipulation and false reporting and take steps to deter the practice. Goldman must also implement internal controls and report to the agency as to whether those controls have been effective.

Separately, Switzerland on Wednesday handed out about US$100 million in anti-trust fines against seven US and European banks for participating in cartels to manipulate widely used financial benchmarks.

JPMorgan Chase & Co was fined 33.9 million Swiss francs (US$33 million) for operating a cartel with Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC (RBS) for more than a year, with the aim of influencing the Swiss franc LIBOR benchmark, which is tied to the London interbank offered rate, Switzerland’s competition commission said in a statement.

RBS received immunity for revealing the existence of the cartel, which operated between March 2008 and July 2009.

“RBS and JPMorgan tried to distort the normal course of the pricing of interest-rate derivatives denominated in Swiss franc,” the commission wrote. “They occasionally discussed the future Swiss franc LIBOR rate submissions of one of the banks and at times exchanged information concerning trading positions and intended prices.”

The Swiss commission fined three banks a total of SF45.3 million for participating in a cartel involving the EURIBOR interest rate between September 2005 and March 2008. Barclays PLC was fined SF29.8 million, while RBS and Societe Generale SA will pay SF12.3 million francs and SF3.25 million francs respectively.

Deutsche Bank AG received immunity in the EURIBOR probe for alerting the Swiss commission to the cartel.

The commission announced SF5.4 million in fines against three banks for conspiring to rig the bid-ask spread on Swiss franc interest-rate derivatives between May and September 2007.

Credit Suisse Group AG must pay SF2.04 million while JPMorgan was fined SF2.6 million and RBS was fined SF856,000. UBS Group AG received immunity. Citigroup Inc, Deutsche Bank, JPMorgan and RBS were fined SF14.4 million for collusion in the trading of yen interest rate derivatives that violated anti-trust law between 2007 and 2010.