Agencies

UNITED STATES

Credit Suisse deal expected

Credit Suisse Group AG might reach an agreement as soon as this week to settle an investigation into its handling of mortgage-linked securities before the 2008 financial crisis, Reuters reported. Switzerland’s second-largest bank is confident it can reach a resolution for less than the US$5 billion to US$7 billion that the US Department of Justice has demanded, the publication quoted an unidentified person familiar with the talks as saying, without specifying when that request was made. Credit Suisse chief executive officer Tidjane Thiam met with US Attorney General Loretta Lynch last week, it said. US President Barack Obama’s administration has shifted focus to European firms including Deutsche Bank AG as it wraps up a years-long push to hold Wall Street to account for creating and selling subprime mortgage bonds that soured during the crisis.

AUTOMAKERS

GM to end Michigan shift

General Motors Co (GM) said it plans to eliminate a production shift at a Michigan factory starting in March, resulting in layoffs for about 1,300 workers as demand for passenger cars slows. The announcement, contained in an official notice to the state of Michigan, goes a step beyond temporary production cuts for January that both GM and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV disclosed earlier on Monday. Detroit-based GM said eliminating the second shift at Hamtramck would affect 493 regular production employees, 638 temporary workers, and others covered by United Auto Workers. About 30 salaried workers are to transfer to other plants. The automakers are acting to reduce swelling inventories as Americans turn away from sedans and other passenger cars, choosing instead to buy sport utility vehicles and light trucks.

FINANCE

IMF gets behind Lagarde

The IMF threw its support behind its leader, Christine Lagarde, on Monday despite her conviction in a French court on charges of misusing public funds. With international elites and their institutions facing populist criticism amid political and social change in the United States and Europe, the 24 directors of the fund decided that this was not the time to leave the IMF rudderless. Earlier Monday, the Cour de Justice de la Republique, a French court that considers cases against government officials, found Lagarde guilty of criminal charges linked to the misuse of public funds when she was France’s finance minister nearly a decade ago. However, the court did not impose a fine or sentence.

INTERNET

Zuckerberg touts ‘Jarvis’

Facebook chief executive officer Mark Zuckerberg on Monday introduced the world to “Jarvis,” an artificial intelligence system that he created, which can choose and play music, turn on lights, and recognize visitors, deciding whether to open the front door. Jarvis, named after the virtual assistant in the Iron Man movies, could be a step toward a new product, Zuckerberg wrote, although he cautioned that the system he had created in 100 hours over the past year was customized for his house. Zuckerberg announced results of the project, a personal challenge he set for himself this year, as digital home assistants by Google Inc and Amazon.com Inc compete for holiday sales and are expected to outsell popular emerging gadgets such as virtual reality headsets and drones. Creating Jarvis proved humanity is “both closer and farther off” from an artificial-intelligence breakthrough than we imagine, Zuckerberg wrote.