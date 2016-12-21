Staff writer, with CNA

HEALTHCARE

Hon Hai to invest in US firm

Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海精密), the world’s largest contract electronics maker, plans to invest US$30 million in US healthcare company NantHealth Inc via convertible corporate bonds as part of the Taiwanese company’s efforts to expand its medical business. “The plan is part of the company’s long-term investment,” Hon Hai said in a filing with the Taiwan Stock Exchange on Monday night. The interest on the corporate bonds would be payable on June 15 and Dec. 15 each year at a rate of 5.5 percent per year, the filing said. The bonds can be converted at a price of US$12.14 per share and will mature on Dec. 15, 2021, it said.

PLASTICS

FPC to invest in US unit

Formosa Plastics Corp (FPC, 台塑) yesterday said its board has approved a total investment of US$9.88 million in a subsidiary based in the US, according to a filing with the Taiwan Stock Exchange. The funds would be used to develop its transport packaging business in the US, Formosa Plastics said. The 38-year-old subsidiary is also expanding production capacity of high-density polyethylene at its plant in Texas, with production lines scheduled to start operations in 2018. Formosa Plastics shares rose 0.34 percent to close at NT$88.7 in Taipei trading yesterday.

FINANCIAL

Sector to pay best bonuses

The financial sector is this year expected to pay the highest year-end bonuses among the nation’s major business sectors, as it has done for the past six years, according to a survey released yesterday by 104 Job Bank (104人力銀行). On average, financial institutions are expected to give their employees the equivalent of 1.76 months’ salary as bonuses this year, the poll showed. The findings reflected the healthy bottom line of the nation’s leading institutions, the top two being Fubon Financial Holding Co (富邦金控) on profit of NT$45.98 billion (US$1.44 billion) in the first 11 months of the year and Cathay Financial Holding Co (國泰金控), which posted profit of NT$45.43 billion in the same period. In the chemical/petrochemical sector, year-end bonuses are expected to average 1.56 months’ pay, the second-highest this year, as demand from emerging markets in Southeast Asia has been growing, the poll found. The third-highest bonus payments would be made in the semiconductor sector, averaging 1.53 months’ salary, the results showed.

STOCK MARKETS

Firms willing to improve ties

Companies listed on the local equity market appear willing to improve their relations with institutional investors, which hold a large share of Taiwan’s market capitalization, Taiwan Stock Exchange Corp (TWSE) said. Speaking at a recent seminar held by TWSE, Taiwan Paiho Ltd (百合工業) vice president Yeh Kuei-chu (葉桂珠) said that her company has tried hard to respond in an appropriate manner to questions raised by investors, including institutional investors. TWSE data showed that institutional investors have accounted for almost 50 percent of the nation’s equity market capitalization, with foreign institutional investors taking a roughly 40 percent share. TWSE held a series of seminars on Thursday and Friday last week in Taichung and Kaohsiung on improving ties and interactions between listed companies and institutional investors. About 200 representatives of companies listed on the main board and the over-the-counter market, including Yeh, attended one of the meetings.