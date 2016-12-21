GBC to receive royalties for distribution in China

By Ted Chen / Staff reporter

General Biologicals Corp (GBC, 普生) yesterday announced that it would begin receiving annual royalty payments from a cross-strait distribution partnership to introduce the company’s products into the Chinese market.

GBC is to receive 4.5 million yuan (US$647,398) annually in royalties for distribution rights to its oral hygiene and hepatitis testing products extended to a company based in Dongguan, in China’s Guangdong Province, it said.

The distribution deal is part of a cross-strait partnership headed by United Microelectronics Corp (聯電) honorary vice chairman John Hsuan (宣明智), GBC said.

Under the partnership, Hukuibio Co (互貴興業) — a company headed by Hsuan — refers promising Taiwanese firms to an initiative funded by the Dongguan city government, which is aimed at accelerating the city’s biotechnology industry.

Dongguang is looking for matured biotechnology companies with market-ready products, as well as firms that are approaching the final stages of preparation for an initial public offering, and has offered to provide as much as 5 million yuan in annual funding for three years to select companies, Hukuibio said, adding that apart from GBC, five other Taiwanese companies have been selected for the initiative.

GBC said it would establish an office in Dongguan to accelerate regulatory approval for its in vitro diagnostic systems.

GBC reported that sales in the January-to-November period rose 13.07 percent annually to NT$171 million (US$5.34 million).

Sales next year are to be driven by a line of anti-bacterial products based on P113, a 12 amino acid anti-microbial peptide derived from a naturally occurring histatin protein found in saliva that was licensed from Canada-based Pacgen Life Science Corp, GBC said.

The P113-based products are nonprescription and have been designed for a wide variety of applications, including mouthwashes, mouth sprays, feminine cleansing products and anti-bacterial hand creams, the firm said.