IPO growth to be flat next year: EY

By Crystal Hsu / Staff reporter

Initial public offering (IPO) activity is likely to remain flat next year from this year as authorities seek to encourage Taiwanese firms based in ASEAN markets to list on the local bourse, international consulting firm EY said yesterday.

About 60 firms, mostly in the biomedicine, technology and industrial sectors, might apply for primary listings on either the Taiwan Stock Exchange or the Taipei Exchange next year, compared with 54 IPOs so far this year, the firm said.

The absence of big players accounts for the flattish projection, although securities authorities are signaling Taiwanese firms with operations in Southeast Asia, EY managing partner Lin Tu (涂嘉玲) said.

While the local equity market has been sluggish, Taiwanese firms enjoy relatively high price-to-earnings ratios, making local markets attractive to IPO applicants, because they could raise more funds, EY said, adding that local firms based abroad could encounter difficulty obtaining regulatory approval to list in Singapore or Hong Kong.

The Taiwanese IPO market performed stably this year, despite economic uncertainty at home and overseas, Tu said.

As of Wednesday last week, 54 enterprises had initial listings on the nation’s bourses this year, raising a total of NT$24.22 billion (US$756.8 million), EY said, citing stock exchange data.

Of the 54, 19 were listed on the Taiwan Stock Exchange and 35 on the Taipei Exchange, representing declines of 5 percent and 33.3 percent respectively in terms of deals from the same period last year, the consultancy said.

Judging by their capitalization, firms raised 30 percent less funds this year, government statistics showed.

EY attributed the retreat to the absence of big participants.