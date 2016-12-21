Experts pessimistic even as yuan payments grow

Bloomberg

China watchers warned that a rebound in the yuan’s share of global payments would probably be short-lived as the currency continues to weaken.

The yuan accounted for 2 percent of transactions last month, up from a two-year low of 1.67 percent in October, according to data from the Society for Worldwide Interbank Financial Telecommunication released yesterday.

The increased usage might be the result of companies’ efforts to reduce their holdings, according to Standard Chartered PLC and Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA (BBVA).

“When there are strong expectations for the yuan to depreciate, corporates wouldn’t want to hold so much yuan, so they may pay the currency to their business partners,” Standard Chartered Hong Kong-based foreign exchange strategist Eddie Cheung (張敬勤) said. “But this is not sustainable, as other companies won’t want to receive a depreciating yuan for a long time either. China still needs to internationalize the currency and reduce yuan depreciation expectations to boost its share of global payments sustainably.”

The yuan’s share has been wavering since peaking at 2.8 percent in August last year, with the currency’s fortunes taking a hit last month as US president-elect Donald Trump’s surprise election victory raised concern that he would take protectionist measures against China.

The nation’s capital outflows are accelerating and the central bank is selling larger amounts of foreign exchange, Goldman Sachs Group Inc said, as the yuan headed for a 6.6 percent decline this year, the most since 1994.

China has taken several steps to internationalize the yuan. It has succeeded in getting approval for it to be included in the IMF’s Special Drawing Rights, set up clearing banks around the world and accelerated the opening of onshore markets.

However, continued depreciation has taken a toll on the currency’s global appeal.

China’s exports gained last month, snapping a seven-month losing streak in US dollar terms, as a cheaper yuan aided foreign purchasing, while imports jumped the most in two years.

A net US$69.2 billion exited the nation last month, compared with a monthly pace of about US$50 billion since June, Goldman economists led by Hong Kong-based M.K. Tang (鄧敏強) wrote in a note on Friday last week.

Money has been leaving in yuan payments for 14 consecutive months, while the central bank’s yuan positions have slumped the most since January.

“The rising share of yuan in global transactions in November is mainly due to the rebound of China’s imports and exports,” BBVA Hong Kong-based economist Xia Le (夏樂) said. “The acceleration of depreciation in November also encourages overseas yuan holders to pay yuan when trading with China, as they are eager to get rid of their holdings.”

The offshore yuan was trading 0.23 percent weaker at 6.9486 per dollar as of 5:19pm in Hong Kong yesterday, while the onshore rate was little changed.

Government bonds extended a sell-off, with the 10-year yield rising 10 basis points to 3.5 percent in thin trade, while the seven-day repurchase rate fell 9 basis points to 2.57 percent, weighted average prices showed.