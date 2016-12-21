TransAsia may be delisted from local bourse next year

By Ted Chen / Staff reporter

TransAsia Airways Corp (復興航空) shares could be delisted from the local bourse on Feb. 2 next year, the Taiwan Stock Exchange (TWSE) said yesterday.

Since TransAsia’s abrupt dissolution of its business last month, the carrier has issued a number of bad checks and defaulted on debts.

On Dec. 16, the carrier was flagged by financial institutions and placed on a list of companies that they would not do business with because of insufficient funds, the TWSE said.

Regulations stipulate that once a company has a record of refusal from financial institutions, its shares are to delisted in 40 days, the exchange said.

However, should the company meet its obligations in the eight business days prior to its delisting — before the end of Jan. 17 — its shares may remain in circulation on the local bourse, the TWSE said.

The decision is likely to result in losses for investors, who took on about 150 million TransAsia shares, speculating that the financially distressed carrier would be restructured by a peer.

TransAsia shares have been tanking since it announced its impending closure last month.

However, the stock surged when Former Civil Aeronautics Administration director-general Billy Chang (張國政) announced mid-trading on Nov. 29 that he and a group of backers were willing to take over the carrier.

The following day, Chang declared that the plans had fallen through.

TransAsia shares rallied once again on Friday last week, after Far Eastern Air Transport Corp (遠東航空) announced its interest in restructuring the troubled airline.

TransAsia’s creditor banks were pessimistic about Far Eastern’s plans, saying that they preferred to dispose of TransAsia’s remaining aircraft and assets.

TransAsia shares fell 9.26 percent to NT$0.98.