Family, 7-Eleven bet on black coffee

The nation’s two largest convenience store operators expect their coffee business to grow further next year, due to rising demand for Americano coffee, company executives said yesterday.

Revenue from coffee is expected to grow 10 percent this year on a yearly basis and the growth will extend into next year, Tony Hsieh (謝蓮塘), marketing group chief at President Chain Store Corp (PCSC, 統一超商), told reporters.

PCSC, the nation’s largest convenience store chain, which runs 7-Eleven in Taiwan, plans to improve the quality of coffee beans to attract customers based on their preferences, rather than offering more discounts, Hsieh told a press conference yesterday.

“We have imported some high-priced coffee beans from Ethiopia to make flavors better, as we found that customers are more into Americano coffee,” he said, adding that the company would not pass on the increase in production costs to customers.

PCSC is also considering offering more products to satisfy growing demand for drip bag coffee and pour-over coffee, such as coffee kettles and cups.

Those new coffee-related products will be available by the end of this year at 800 of the company’s outlets across the nation.

PCSC said it aims to increase coffee sales to NT$11.8 billion (US$369 million) this year, compared with last year’s NT$10.6 billion.

That translates into 300 million cups of coffee served, PCSC said.

Coffee-related sales contributed nearly 8 percent of PCSC’s annual revenue last year, company data showed.

Taiwan FamilyMart Co (全家便利商店), the nation’s second-largest convenience store operator, also expects big things from its coffee business.

Local customers are getting pickier about coffee flavors and the origin of coffee beans, helping lift sales of Americano coffee by 40 percent this year, FamilyMart said in a statement released yesterday.

The company expects its revenue from coffee to reach NT$3 billion this year, with total sales reaching 100 million cups.