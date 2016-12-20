Staff writer, with agencies

AVIATION

Iran finalizes Airbus deal

Iran has finalized an agreement with Airbus Group SE to acquire 100 jetliners, the first of which is tentatively expected to be delivered in the middle of next month, a senior official said yesterday. The deal, split roughly equally between narrow-body and wide-body aircraft, will be signed in coming days, possibly as early as today, Iranian Deputy Roads and Urban Development Minister Asghar Fakhrieh Kashan said. Under the agreement, Airbus will supply four types of aircraft — its medium-haul A320 and A321 aircraft and the long-haul A330 and A350 — he said, in remarks confirming Iran’s decision to drop the A380 from a draft deal signed in January. Previously, Iran had set sights to order 118 jets, including 12 A380s.

TOURISM

Electra to sell Parkdean

British buyout fund Electra Private Equity said its portfolio manager Epiris had agreed to sell Parkdean Resorts, an operator of caravan holiday parks, to private equity firm Onex Corp for ￡1.35 billion (US$1.69 billion). The deal is expected to close in the first quarter of next year, Electra said yesterday, adding that it would receive about ￡405 million from the sale, taking its total proceeds from the investment to ￡515 million.

FOOD

Danone to miss sales target

Danone, the world’s biggest yogurt maker, said sales growth will be slightly below its target for this year as its fresh dairy business shrinks for a third year, hurt by weak demand in Spain and a slower-than-expected revamp of the Activia yogurt brand across Europe. Revenue growth will miss the 3 to 5 percent goal, Danone said in a statement yesterday. Sales increased 3.2 percent on that basis in the first nine months. The stock fell as much as 3 percent in Paris.

JAPAN

Yen’s slide boosts exports

The nation yesterday posted its third consecutive trade surplus as last month’s exports held up, boosted by a sharp slide in the yen. The upbeat official data came less than a week after a closely watched Bank of Japan survey showed confidence among some of the country’s biggest firms rebounded for the first time in over a year. Yesterday’s export data showed a pickup in demand for Japan-made auto parts, although shipments of vehicles and steel fell. While total shipments overseas inched down 0.4 percent from a year ago, it was the smallest fall since September last year.

MALAYSIA

Ringgit hits 18-year low

The ringgit touched the lowest level since the Asian financial crisis as investors continue to sell down emerging-market assets and after a crackdown on currency speculators last month exacerbated outflows. The ringgit declined as much as 0.1 percent to 4.4805 per US dollar, a level unseen since January 1998, according to prices from local banks compiled by Bloomberg, before paring losses to trade little changed at 4.48 at 9:52am in Kuala Lumpur. The ringgit has lost more than 6 percent since the US election, the biggest decline in emerging Asia, as expectations that US president-elect Donald Trump will stoke inflation with his fiscal policies spurred outflows from the region. Sentiment toward Malaysian assets has also been hurt by the central bank’s move last month to clamp down on trading of non-deliverable forwards even as it provided greater onshore hedging flexibility with revised regulations.