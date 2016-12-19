Agencies

INVESTMENT

STC to buy Careem stake

Government controlled Saudi Telecom Co (STC) is to acquire a 10 percent stake in Middle East-based ride-hailing app Careem Networks FZ LLC for US$100 million, months after the country’s sovereign wealth fund invested in Uber Technologies Inc. The board of STC approved the investment in Dubai-based Careem on Thursday last week, according to a statement on the Saudi Stock Exchange yesterday. The company is already an investor in Careem through its venture capital arm, STC Ventures, according to Careem’s Web site. The investment is “in line with the company strategy to invest in the innovative digital world,” STC said in the statement. Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund, which also holds a 70 percent stake in STC, invested US$3.5 billion in San Francisco-based Uber in June.

AUTOMAKERS

VW agreement likely in US

A US federal judge overseeing the Volkswagen (VW) AG emissions scandal on Friday said he is optimistic about reaching an agreement for the last 80,000 vehicles affected in the US. A new hearing has been set for today to review the German automaker’s proposals. “I’m pleased to report that there has been substantial progress and I’m optimistic that there will be a resolution of this matter,” US District Judge Charles Breyer said during a brief hearing in San Francisco, without giving further details. Any agreements reached in the US only regulate the civil aspects of the emissions cheating case. Whatever the outcome of today’s hearing, VW will continue to be prosecuted while also facing a cascade of inquiries in the rest of the world, especially in Europe.

Trivago debuts on Wall Street

Shares of Trivago NV, the hotel search company that created a buzz with a rumpled TV spokesman, rose in their Wall Street debut on Friday. Travelers use the German company’s Web sites and apps to search for hotels around the world. Trivago makes money when a user clicks on a hotel, goes to another site and books a room. The company raised more than US$287 million after it and its shareholders sold 26.1 million American depositary shares for US$11 apiece. The price was below its previously expected range of US$13 to US$15 American depositary shares (ADS). The stock is trading on the NASDAQ stock exchange under the symbol “TRVG.” The ADS rose US$0.85, or 7.7 percent, to close at US$11.85.

ECONOMY

Asian economies at risk

Asian economies including China, Hong Kong and Japan have become more vulnerable to financial shocks since the 2008 global crisis and are now among the most at risk, according to a Bank of England research paper. “The sluggish global recovery took its toll particularly on the Asian economies, with vulnerabilities rising to elevated levels over the past few years,” Jack Fisher and Lukasz Rachel wrote in the paper, published on Friday. At the end of last year, vulnerabilities for some countries were “close to record-highs,” with measures for China, Hong Kong and Japan up “strongly” since the financial crisis, they said. “The external vulnerability — reflecting the level of foreign-exchange reserves, current account and external debt, appears to be very elevated across all of the Asian economies at the moment,” they said. That is “perhaps in line with some concerns about global financial imbalances in that part of the world.”