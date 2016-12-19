Japanese giants turn to start-ups for innovation

Reuters, TOKYO

A wave of start-ups is emerging in famously risk-averse Japan as cash-rich corporations increasingly delegate the task of keeping pace with technologies, such as artificial intelligence and robotics, to smaller, nimbler businesses.

Japan has been dry ground for start-ups, given the shame that entrepreneurs and investors associate with failure, but it is on track for a record funding year for unlisted start-ups, exceeding the dot-com bubble of 2000, according to a private research firm.

“The fundraising environment has improved a lot compared with a few years ago,” said Ken Tamagawa, 40-year-old CEO of Soracom Inc, which helps companies set up platforms allowing devices to communicate with each other via the Internet of Things.

It raised ￥3 billion (US$25.4 million) from Mitsui & Co and an investment fund in which Toyota Motor Corp has a stake.

Dozens of companies, including electronics maker Omron Corp and real-estate developer Mitsui Fudosan Co, have set up venture capital funds to seek returns or team up with smaller companies.

“It’s becoming harder to change with the times,” said Kei Saika, investment director at Omron’s investment arm, which was set up two years ago. “It’s more efficient if the venture firms have the technologies that we don’t.”

The trend comes with the support of Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, who sees start-ups as a way to breathe new life into Japan’s long-stagnant economy, and has spoken of Japan learning the lessons of California’s Silicon Valley.

“The tide is changing, although the share of people willing to take the risk of launching a business is still relatively small,” said Yasuhiko Yurimoto, president and CEO of Global Brain Corp, a venture capital firm that invests in financial technology, artificial intelligence and robotics start-ups.

“More success stories are needed to create a virtuous cycle of growth,” Yurimoto added.

Start-ups raised ￥92.8 billion in the first half of the year, according to data from think tank Japan Venture Research.

At that pace, the amount will exceed last year’s ￥165.8 billion and the previous high of about ￥170 billion set in 2000.

The funding is mostly homegrown; foreign investors made up just 10 percent. Corporations and their affiliated venture capital firms accounted for more than one-third of investment, while independent venture capital firms made up 19 percent.

Yoon Woo-keun managed to raise ￥1.5 billion this year for his company, Life Robotics, which developed a robotic arm called CORO designed for use at cosmetics companies, car factories and logistic warehouses.

CORO is now being used at Toyota, Omron and Yoshinoya Co Ltd’s restaurant chain, but for years he got the cold shoulder from investors in Japan and had considered decamping to the US.

Yoon still thinks Japan has a long way to go.

“People talk about a robot boom and start-up boom in Japan, but personally I don’t feel we have reached such a stage at all in terms of money,” he said.

Indeed, fundraising in Japan remains a fraction of levels in the US, where start-ups raised roughly US$60 billion last year, and even China, where they garnered about US$20 billion, Venture Enterprise Center said.

Few innovators have made it big in Japan, and most of them got started soon after World War II, when Soichiro Honda began making motorcycles and Akio Morita launched what became Sony Corp. Softbank’s Masayoshi Son is a more recent example.