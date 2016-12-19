Gasoline, diesel prices to rise for fifth week in a row

Staff writer, with CNA

State-owned fuel supplier CPC Corp, Taiwan (CPC, 台灣中油) yesterday said it will raise its gasoline and diesel prices today for the fifth consecutive week as international crude oil prices continue to rise.

CPC said its weighted oil price formula — 70 percent Dubai crude and 30 percent Brent crude — shows that prices increased to US$52.86 per barrel last week, from US$51.56 per barrel the previous week.

Therefore, the company said it would increase gasoline prices by NT$0.3 per liter and diesel prices by NT$0.4 per liter.

After the increase, fuel prices at CPC pumps nationwide are to rise to NT$22.6 per liter for super diesel, NT$24.9 per liter for 92-octane unleaded, NT$26.4 per liter for 95-octane unleaded and NT$28.4 per liter for 98-octane unleaded.

The company’s main competitor, Formosa Petrochemical Corp (台塑石化), on Saturday announced a similar price hike for this week.

Fuel prices at Formosa Petrochemical gas stations have increased to NT$22.3 per liter for super diesel, NT$24.8 per liter for 92-octane unleaded, NT$26.3 per liter for 95-octane unleaded and NT$28.6 per liter for 98-octane unleaded.