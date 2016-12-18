Agencies

INTERNET

Airbnb extends fundraising

Airbnb Inc authorized the sale of an additional US$153 million in equity, bringing the size of its current fundraising effort to about US$1 billion. The financing values the home-rental start-up at about US$30 billion, people familiar with the matter have said. The additional equity was disclosed in a securities filing on Friday, according to research firm CB Insights. Airbnb declined to comment. Airbnb has sold at least US$556 million in shares as part of the recent fundraising, according to a regulatory filing in September.

INVESTMENT

US fund manager charged

US federal prosecutors said a New Jersey investment manager ran a Ponzi scheme to steal US$5.3 million from investors from one fund he ran to pay investors in another. Prosecutors said 57-year-old Vincent Falci, of Middletown, was charged on Friday with wire fraud and securities fraud. They said he lost most of the original investors’ money in risky ventures, such as day trading and real estate. They allege he also siphoned US$500,000 for himself and his family. Falci was released on US$250,000 bond after making an initial court appearance on Friday.

DEFENSE INDUSTRY

Italy to retry executives

Italy’s highest court on Friday ordered a re-trial of former top executives at defense group Leonardo Finmeccanica SpA over allegations of bribery in a 2010 contract to provide a dozen helicopters to the Indian government. In April a Milan appeals court sentenced former Finmeccanica chief executive officer Giuseppe Orsi to four-and-a-half years in prison for corruption and falsifying invoices, while Bruno Spagnolini, former head of the group’s helicopter unit AgustaWestland, was sentenced to four years in jail over the 560 million euro (US$585.28 million) contract. The two executives launched an appeal and they would now have to be tried again in front of Milan’s appeals court.

MACROECONOMICS

Peru hikes inflation outlook

Peru’s central bank on Friday raised its inflation outlook to 3.3 percent this year from 3 percent, citing a drought-induced spike in food prices that could delay its goal of bringing inflation to 2 percent by as much as a year. The central bank had predicted inflation would slow to 3 percent this year before cooling to 2 percent next year in its last quarterly report in September. However, higher food prices as a drought grips rice and potato farming regions prompted the bank to raise its inflation forecast to 2.3 percent next year, which would mark the first year that inflation falls within its 1 to 3 percent target range since 2013.

MACROECONOMICS

Sri Lanka secures loans

Sri Lanka has secured US$1.34 billion in loans from the World Bank to boost the cash-strapped island’s economy over the next three years, the Sri Lankan Ministry of Finance said on Saturday. The loans would be at concessionary rates and repayments spread out over 15 years, the ministry said in a statement. The new government, which came to power in January last year, also secured a US$1.5 billion bailout from the IMF in June after facing a balance of payments crisis.