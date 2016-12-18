European stocks rise after Fed raises interest rate

Bloomberg and Reuters, LONDON and MILAN

European stocks on Friday climbed for a second day to close at the highest level in almost a year, as global investors increasingly favored equities over bonds after the US Federal Reserve increased interest rates.

The STOXX Europe 600 Index rose 0.3 percent, led by gains in oil companies, which advanced with crude prices. Banks and media companies were the biggest losers.

The benchmark rose for a second week, up 1.3 percent.

Actelion Ltd was the best performer in the STOXX 600, rising 10 percent to an all-time high, after people with knowledge of the matter said Sanofi is in advanced talks to acquire the Swiss drugmaker in a deal that could be announced as soon as next week.

European equities have risen after the Federal Reserve’s decision and its forecast for a steeper rate-hike path next year.

The STOXX Europe 600 Banks Index, down 0.3 percent on Friday, is still up 1.1 percent for the week.

Higher yields are a boon to banks’ profitability.

“We think that the Fed will continue to be very gradual in its rate hikes and we look for maybe two to three rate hikes in 2017, depending on how growth comes out next year,” said Bob Baur, chief global economist at Principal Global Investors LLC. “We expect to see higher stock prices, faster nominal growth, mildly higher interest rates and just a bit more inflation.”

Also helping financials, Italian banks rose 4.4 percent and capped a third straight week of gains.

Italian banks have staged a rebound since Italian Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni’s appointment on expectations that a stable political environment will help ailing banks to recapitalize.

Gentiloni has won the backing of the fragmented Italian Senate, allowing his government to formally take office.

Sources said the Italian government was ready to pump 15 billion euros (US$15.58 billion) in Monte dei Paschi di Siena and other ailing banks.

Spain’s Grifols rose 6.7 percent, the top gainer in the STOXX 600 index, after saying it would buy US Hologic Inc’s assets in their blood-screening joint venture and refinance its net debt in the first quarter of next year.

French utility EDF fell 12.7 percent, wiping about 2.5 billion euros from its market value, after warning of lower earnings next year.

The stock, which made its biggest one-day fall ever, led declines in the STOXX 600 index.

Mining shares, the year’s best performers in Europe, also lost ground, with the sector index falling 2.3 percent on a firmer US dollar following the Fed’s move.

A stronger US dollar generally makes commodities costlier for other currency holders.

Precious metals miners were among the hardest hit as gold dropped to its lowest in more than 10 months.