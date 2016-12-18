By Natalia Suvorova / AP, VORONEZH, Russia

Russia’s economy is in a quagmire thanks to sanctions and low oil prices, but it is a boom time for Mikhail Khorpyakov.

The 32-year-old, who develops software for Russian and foreign clients, has seen his earnings rise over the past two years even as the country fell into recession and the national currency lost half its value.

At the airy, well-lit office he shares with friends in a newly built block in the thriving provincial tech hub of Voronezh, Khorpyakov recalls his last workspace was “in a basement, with noisy sewer pipes all around,” before their earning power allowed them to aim higher.

Khorpyakov and his friends are part of an unlikely tech revolution in Voronezh, a former Soviet industrial town, where start-ups and online contract work are proving the only source of good jobs and escape from economic decline.

The crisis has turned out to be the tech sector’s biggest fortune. As Russia fell into recession, the ruble’s nosedive to record lows made tech workers there much cheaper for foreign companies to hire or buy from — letting them compete with traditional tech offshoring hubs like India and China.

Ivan Grishaev, a 30-year-old software engineer, moved to Voronezh with his wife and son from Chita, a remote city in Eastern Siberia, in 2013. He chose Voronezh because it offered better career options, lower rent and warmer weather than traditional magnets for migrants such as Moscow or St Petersburg.

First he worked for DataArt, a Russian software company with more than 800 employees in Voronezh. However, when the ruble’s value plunged, Grishaev struck out on his own, working directly for foreign clients. As well as financial benefits, the change also brought a more flexible work schedule, meaning he can collect his son from school.

Now a self-employed IT specialist developing Web sites for a Swiss firm, Grishaev makes nearly twice as much as he used to thanks to the difference in local and European salaries, and in currency-exchange rates.

A qualified remote IT services provider working for a Western firm can make US$2,000 to US$3,000 per month. That is up to eight times the average salary for the local region, and double what IT specialists can earn working for Russian companies in Voronezh.

“We’ve become less constrained financially, could afford to have a second child and now go on vacations abroad,” Grishaev says.

Boasting several Soviet-era technology-focused universities, Voronezh serves as an outsourcing hub for many Russian and foreign companies. Reachable in six hours by car from Moscow — comparatively close by the standards of the world’s largest country — office rent and salaries here are significantly lower than in the capital.

Other rust-belt towns around the world, such as Pittsburgh in the US, have seen their local economies helped by a rise in tech companies taking advantage of cheap rents and educated workforces. However Voronezh stands out as an extreme example due to the enormous gains that the ruble’s drop gives tech workers compared with the rest of the local economy.

“We produce games for the Russian-speaking CIS [former Soviet] countries, and make versions for Europe and the US, which bring us revenue in foreign currency. Thanks to the exchange rate, this revenue is even bigger in rubles,” says Sergey Khatenkov, head of the Voronezh office of Mail.Ru Group, one of Russia’s largest Internet companies.