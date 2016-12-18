Deutsche Bank to admit it misled clients

Bloomberg

Deutsche Bank AG agreed to pay US$37 million and admit to misleading customers about its dark pool stock-trading platforms to settle a joint state and federal probe, bringing the bank a step closer to resolving several potentially costly legal challenges in the US.

The bank is to admit to violating state and federal securities laws over a two-year period by failing to address known technical problems with its proprietary dark-pool ranking model, the US Securities and Exchange Commission and New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman said on Friday.

“Misleading and self-serving statements that defraud investors will not be tolerated,” Schneiderman said. “Electronic order routing systems that route investor orders to various markets, including dark pools, are a part of modern equities trading, and companies that promote their routing capabilities must do so truthfully.”

The Frankfurt-based lender in September said that the US Department of Justice had opened negotiations by seeking as much as US$14 billion to settle a probe tied to mortgage securities.

That would be on top of the more than US$9 billion in fines and settlements it has paid since the start of 2008, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

The bank is also being investigated by US and UK authorities over whether its internal controls failed to catch about US$10 billion in transactions that might have moved money out of Russia, people familiar with the matter have said.

“Deutsche Bank is pleased to have resolved these matters,” the company said in a statement on Friday. “We believe that all concerns described in the settlements, which do not allege intentional wrongdoing or misconduct, have been remediated.”

Deutsche Bank shares rose 0.5 percent to US$19.03, and touched their highest level since April.

The bank told clients for years that its ranking model for dark pools, an industry term for private stock trading platforms that compete with public exchanges, would periodically re-rank the pools based on their execution quality and available liquidity, according to the statement.

In reality, the bank used stale rankings from 2012 to 2013, and failed to fully fix the problem during an attempted update to the system without telling clients, the attorney general said.

Deutsche Bank also manually overrode its dark-pool-ranking model to prioritize trading on its own venue after a coding error placed its platform in the lowest tier of the lineup. That move was not disclosed to clients.

The same coding error also gave two other venues inflated rankings in its system. As a result, they received millions of orders that would not have been routed their way if the bank’s model worked as advertised.

The US Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) fined Deutsche Bank an additional US$3.25 million on Friday for failing to provide accurate information in regulatory filings on the operation of its private trading venue.

FINRA said in a statement that the bank failed to provide the same information to all clients of its alternative trading systems about certain services and features.

As a result, some customers including high-frequency trading firms received services that others might not have known were available, the statement said.