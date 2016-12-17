Agencies

PHARMACEUTICALS

Sanofi, Actelion near deal

Sanofi is in advanced talks to acquire Actelion Ltd, according to people with knowledge of the matter, in a deal for the Swiss drugmaker that could be announced as soon as next week. The companies are discussing a price of about US$275 per Actelion share, the people said. That price may include a contingent value right, or CVR, for Actelion shareholders, they said, which would pay out depending on the future performance of certain pipeline drugs. While Sanofi executives are keen to devise a structure that both parties can agree on, no deal has been reached and the talks may still fall apart, they said.

INSURANCE

Allianz eyes Assicurazioni

Allianz SE, Europe’s largest insurer, is in discussions with Assicurazioni Generali SpA, people familiar with the matter said. France accounts for about 15 percent of Generali’s gross written premiums, its third-largest market after Italy and Germany. Buying Generali’s French unit would add more than 11 billion euros (US$11.5 billion) in premiums to Allianz’s business in the country. That would bring Allianz closer in size to the top three insurers in France, where the German firm is currently the fourth-largest property and casualty insurer and No. 8 in life and health.

INTERNET

Ezubao fraud trial starts

Criminal prosecution of 26 people involved in China’s allegedly biggest online fraud — a nearly 60 billion yuan (US$8.64 billion) case involving online peer-to-peer lender Ezubao (e租寶) — has started in Beijing, Xinhua news agency reported yesterday. Ten individuals, along with Ezubao’s parent companies, are charged with fraudulent fundraising, the news agency said. Sixteen other individuals face charges of illegally taking public deposits. Other charges include smuggling precious metals, illegal possession of weapons and undocumented border crossings, Xinhua said. Ezubao collapsed in February, with executives saying the company was “a complete Ponzi scheme.”

ENVIRONMENT

Canada bans asbestos

Once the world’s top producer of asbestos, Canada on Thursday said it would ban the heat-resistant fibrous mineral that is woven into building and other materials, but which has been found to cause cancer. In a statement, government ministers of health, science and the environment said the “comprehensive ban” will prohibit the “manufacture, use, import and export of asbestos,” starting in 2018. This comes after Ottawa in 2012 lifted its longtime opposition to listing asbestos as a hazardous material under the UN Rotterdam Convention, following the closure of its last two asbestos mines. Nearly 60 countries have banned asbestos, but not China, Russia, India, or Brazil. The US has a partial ban in place.

GREECE

Pension handout approved

Greek lawmakers on Thursday approved a pension handout that has set the nation on a collision course with hardline European creditors who accuse the struggling eurozone member of defiance. A total of 196 lawmakers out of 257 present from across the party divide approved the bill deepening a row that has also brought simmering EU disputes over austerity to the fore. The handout measure, announced by under-pressure Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras last week, earmarks 617 million euros for a one-off payment to poor pensioners.