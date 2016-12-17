Verizon exploring lower price or exit from Yahoo deal

Bloomberg

Verizon Communications Inc is exploring a price cut or possible exit from its US$4.83 billion pending acquisition of Yahoo Inc, after the company reported a second major e-mail hack affecting as many as 1 billion user accounts, according to a person familiar with the matter.

While a Verizon group led by AOL chief executive officer Tim Armstrong is still focused on integration planning to get Yahoo up and running, another team, walled off from the rest, is reviewing the breach disclosures and the company’s options, said the person, who asked not to be identified discussing private information.

A legal team led by Verizon general counsel Craig Silliman is assessing the damage from the breaches and is working toward either killing the deal or renegotiating the Yahoo purchase at a lower price, the person said.

One of the major objectives for Verizon is negotiating a separation from any future legal fallout from the breaches.

Verizon is seeking to have Yahoo assume any lasting responsibility for the hack damage, the person said.

Yahoo shares fell as much as 6.5 percent to US$38.25 — the biggest intraday decline since February — before closing at US$38.41.

Verizon closed up 0.35 percent at US$51.81.

Verizon has said that the deal, which is expected to close in the first quarter of next year, still makes sense strategically.

The company is hoping to expand beyond its wireless telecommunications service by building a mobile media and advertising business, and wants to work the billion or more Yahoo users into the fold.