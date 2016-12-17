Singaporean court convicts ex-BSI banker over 1MDB

Bloomberg

Yvonne Seah Yew Foong (謝耀鳳), a former BSI SA private banker, yesterday became the second person to be convicted in Singapore’s probe into alleged money laundering linked to 1Malaysia Development Bhd (1MDB).

Judge Salina Ishak found Seah guilty of three charges in a Singapore state court for aiding in forging documents and failing to report suspicious transactions allegedly related to Malaysian financier Low Taek Jho (劉特佐).

Prosecutors are taking into account four other charges in seeking a two-week jail sentence for Seah, 45, while her lawyer Peter Low asked for a fine.

Imposing a fine for the “well-heeled” like Seah is not a sufficient deterrent, prosecutor Nathaniel Khng (康永恩) said in seeking the prison term.

Seah’s conduct had harmed Singapore’s reputation, he said.

Seah’s supervisor, Yak Yew Chee (葉友志), is serving an 18-week jail term after being convicted last month for similar offenses. BSI was ordered in May to shut after authorities found serious anti-money laundering breaches.

Low Taek Jho, also known as Jho Low, has been identified by Singaporean authorities as a key person of interest in its 1MDB-linked probe and previously described his work with 1MDB as informal consulting work that did not break any laws.

Efforts to reach Low have not been successful. Both 1MDB and Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak, who formerly chaired 1MDB’s advisory board, have consistently denied any wrongdoing.

Both Yak and Seah serviced the accounts of Low, 1MDB and related entities, and were among six BSI employees referred to prosecutors by the central bank.

There was no evidence backing Seah’s claim that she found it “practically impossible” to disobey Yak’s instructions, prosecutor Khng said.

Yak and Seah had worked together for 17 years, including at Commerzbank AG, Coutts & Co and BSI, he said.

The verdict for another former BSI banker, Yeo Jiawei (楊家偉), is scheduled to be delivered on Wednesday next week.

Yeo was charged with obstructing justice by seeking to tamper with witnesses in the probe.