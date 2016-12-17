Staff writer, with agencies

SEMICONDUCTORS

Book-to-bill ratio increases

The book-to-bill ratio for North America-based semiconductor equipment manufacturers increased from 0.91 in October to 0.96 last month, statistics released by Semiconductor Equipment and Materials International (SEMI) showed on Thursday. A ratio of 0.96 means that US$96 worth of orders were received for every US$100 of products billed in the month. A book-to-bill ratio of higher than 1 indicates that demand is higher than supply, while under 1 signals weakening demand. “As 2016 comes towards a close, equipment spending is stronger than expected at the start of the year,” SEMI senior director Dan Tracy said in a news release. “Spending has been driven by 3D NAND, leading-edge foundry and advanced packaging investments, and these segments are key for the expected spending growth in 2017.”

COMPUTERS

Advantech eyes smart cities

Advantech Co Ltd (研華), the nation’s biggest industrial computer maker, on Thursday said it is to partner with Japan’s Socionext Inc to launch 4K/8K imaging solutions. The Taiwanese company could use the cooperation to tap into smart-city opportunities related to the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo, local media reported yesterday. Capital Securities Corp (群益證券) said smart-city solutions is one of Advantech’s key growth drivers, as the global smart-city market would be valued at US$1.7 trillion in 2020, citing industry forecasts. However, the brokerage said the timing of the acceleration of materializing related business opportunities still requires further observation, a client note issued yesterday said.

AUTO PARTS

Takata to miss bid target

Takata Corp’s selection of a potential buyer is to miss its year-end target, as the shortlisted bidders need more time to review the air-bag maker pummeled by a record safety recall of its products, according to people familiar with the matter. The successful bidder could be named in the first quarter next year, the people said. Takata and its financial adviser Lazard Ltd have asked prospective buyers to complete due diligence in February, two of the people said. The Tokyo-based manufacturer had said last month it was working to find a buyer and finalize its restructuring plan by the end of the year. Takata is leaning toward bids from Autoliv Inc and Key Safety Systems Inc, people familiar with the matter have said.

GERMANY

Economy bounces back

The economy has rebounded more strongly than previously expected in the fourth quarter and the growth momentum is to carry through into next year, a leading forecasting group said yesterday. The projection, by the Ifo Institute, comes after the quarterly growth rate halved to 0.2 percent in the third quarter because exports to major trading partners weakened. The Ifo institute slightly raised its growth forecast for the economy to 1.5 percent next year and 1.7 percent in 2018. That was an extra 0.1 percentage point for each year.

TEXTILES

Lealea eyeing Indonesia

Lealea Enterprise Co (力麗), which produces polyester yarns, on Thursday said that its board of directors approved a plan to invest up to US$50 million to build a factory in Indonesia, according to a filing with the Taiwan Stock Exchange. The company operates three plants in Taiwan with an annual capacity of 100,000 tonnes of polyester yarns, its Web site showed.