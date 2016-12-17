PRC plane orders support 150,000 US jobs: Boeing

Bloomberg

Deliveries to China by Boeing Co, the largest US exporter, support approximately 150,000 US jobs every year, vice chairman Ray Conner said.

Chinese customers are expected to take delivery of 30 percent of all its 737 models and about 25 percent all aircraft produced in Washington State and South Carolina, Conner said on Thursday at a National Committee on US-China Relations event in New York.

“Obviously, these deliveries are very significant to the nearly 76,000 Boeing employees who design, assemble and support our commercial airplanes,” Conner said. “China is enormously important to our success as a company and as a major US exporter.”

The comments come as Boeing, long a bellwether for trade relations between the world’s two largest economies, faces new risks from US president-elect Donald Trump’s threats of punitive tariffs on China.

A trade war could cause Boeing to lose a chunk of the US$1 trillion market for airplanes it forecasts over the next 20 years and one Chinese Communist Party newspaper has said orders could be given to Airbus Group SE should a trade tiff erupt.

“The Chinese aviation market continues to grow, so we’re going to continue to see the number of US jobs at Boeing and throughout our supply chain continue to grow as well,” said Conner, who previously was chief executive of the Chicago-based company’s commercial airplanes division. “It’s also very significant to the 1.5 million people in jobs that are supported through our supply chain here in the US.”

Trump has not said whether he plans to honor his campaign proposal for tariffs on the world’s largest trading nation, which had US$627 billion in US trade last year.

Boeing projects China will displace the US as the world’s biggest aircraft and travel market within two decades.