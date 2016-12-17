Merry to boost shareholding in mold supplier

By Lisa Wang / Staff reporter

Audio electronics maker Merry Electronics Co (美律) yesterday announced plans to raise its shareholding of Concraft Holding Co Ltd (康控) from 6 percent to 16 percent in a bid to enhance its speakbox business.

Speakbox is a system that helps users filter and view all of the notifications on their electronic devices. Merry hopes the deal will further expand its product portfolio of high-end consumer earphones and water-repellent electroacoustic components.

Merry said it has signed a share-purchase agreement with Concraft to subscribe to a maximum of NT$800 million (US$25.03 million) in new shares issued by its molding component supplier.

Concraft plans to issue 10 million new shares via a private placement to raise funds to repay bank loans and replenish its operating capital, it said in a filing with the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

Merry declined to comment on speculation that the share purchase was aimed at helping it break into the supply chain for Apple Inc’s next-generation iPhone.

“We cannot comment on any single customer,” Merry spokesman Allen Huang (黃朝豊) told a media briefing at the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

“A deeper strategic partnership with Concraft will help us enhance our speakbox business next year... That will also help us secure sufficient supply of key components,” Huang said.

Merry will become the third-largest shareholder of Concraft after securing the 16 percent share of the molding component manufacturer.

The transaction is expected to be completed in March, the two companies said.

As Concraft might introduce more than one strategic partner through the new share offering, reporters asked whether China’s Luxshare Precision Industry Co (立訊) was also interested in investing in the Taiwanese firm.

Concraft said that Luxshare was not one of the potential investors.

Earlier this year, the Investment Commission approved Luxshare’s 530 million yuan (US$76.21 million at current exchange rates) investment to acquire a 51 percent stake of Merry.