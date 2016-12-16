Agencies

PROPERTY

Singapore sales plummet

Singapore home sales fell 31 percent from October last month as developers marketed fewer projects toward the end of the year, a time when buyers typically defer purchases. Developers sold 860 units last month, compared with a revised 1,253 units in October, according to data released yesterday by the Singaporean Urban Redevelopment Authority. Developers launched 1,363 units last month, compared with 1,467 units in October, the data showed. Singapore’s home prices and sales have eased since the government began introducing curbs in 2009. Home prices dropped for a 12th quarter in the three months ended Sept. 30 and residential values are down 11 percent from their peak three years ago.

BREWERIES

SABMiller stake to be sold

Anheuser-Busch InBev NV agreed to sell SABMiller PLC’s stake in South African drinks maker Distell Group Ltd to Africa’s largest pension administrator to satisfy regulators in that nation for the brewing industry’s biggest-ever deal. Public Investment Corp is to buy the 26.4 percent stake in the maker of Amarula liquor and Klipdrift brandy, the Leuven-based company said in a statement yesterday, without disclosing the price. Public Investment Corp, with almost 2 trillion rand (US$142 billion) in assets under management, oversees the bulk of the South African government’s pension fund money. The sale is conditional on the approval of the South African antitrust authority.

BIOTECHNOLOGY

Lonza to buy Capsugel

Lonza Group AG has agreed to buy US capsule maker Capsugel SA from KKR & Co for US$5.5 billion, as the Swiss biotechnology and specialty chemicals company seeks to focus more on healthcare. The price includes refinancing of existing Capsugel debt of about US$2 billion, Basel-based Lonza and Capsugel, which is headquartered in Morristown, New Jersey, said in a statement yesterday, adding that the deal would be financed by a combination of debt and equity.

ENERGY

Woods to head ExxonMobil

Oil giant ExxonMobil Corp on Wednesday named president Darren Woods as chief executive, replacing Rex Tillerson, US president-elect Donald Trump’s choice for secretary of state. Tillerson is to retire next month after 41 years with the world’s largest publicly traded oil and gas producer, ExxonMobil said in a statement. Woods, 51, joined ExxonMobil in 1992, holding posts in refining and chemical production, among others, and he joined the company’s board and became president in January.

EMPLOYMENT

Latin America sets record

Latin America’s unemployment rate has hit a record high, its economies will shrink more than expected this year and they will make a smaller-than-expected rebound next year, a series of dismal figures showed on Wednesday. Heavy job losses in Brazil, Latin America’s largest economy, pushed the region’s unemployment rate to 8.1 percent this year, an increase of 1.5 percentage points, the International Labour Organization said in a report. Across the region, there are about 25 million unemployed people, up 5 million from last year, the report said. Unemployment is set to rise again next year, to 8.4 percent, it said. Latin America’s economies are set to shrink by 1.1 percent this year, followed by modest growth of 1.3 percent next year, a UN panel said in a separate report.