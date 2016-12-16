Amazon offers Prime Video globally

AFP, WASHINGTON

Amazon.com Inc on Wednesday announced that it was extending its on-demand video streaming service to more than 200 markets, stepping up its challenge to Netflix Inc as a global television network.

The US online giant said its Prime Video would be available in “more than 200 countries and territories around the world.”

One country noticeably absent from the list is China — which Netflix has not entered, citing “regulatory” challenges.

However, Amazon will be serving countries in all regions of the world, from Afghanistan to Zimbabwe, as well as Hong Kong and Macau.

“We are excited to announce that starting today, fans around the world have access to Prime Video,” Amazon vice president Tim Leslie said. “And what’s really exciting is that we are just getting started.”

Amazon, like Netflix, purchases rights to a variety of content from global operators and also produces its own, including some award-winning shows.

For some viewers these services can boost viewing choices and allow people to watch on-demand on televisions and mobile devices.

Until now, Amazon Prime Video was available only in the US, Britain, Germany, Austria and Japan.

The giant retailer announced it was offering the service at no additional cost to existing customers of Amazon Prime in Belgium, Canada, France, India, Italy and Spain.

For customers in the new markets, the service is being offered at an introductory price of US$2.99 per month for the first six months, instead of the standard US$5.99.

“This is ambitious, but it’s also Amazon,” said Dan Rayburn, a Frost & Sullivan analyst who writes a blog on streaming media. “Amazon is all about logistics, it’s what they’re good at.”

Rayburn said it is too early to gauge the prospects for Amazon video globally because the company has kept a lot of data such as how much it is investing, and how many subscribers it already has.

Netflix expanded to 190 countries at the start of this year, billing itself as the first global television service.

Netflix and Amazon Prime Video are investing heavily in programming, winning plaudits for creativity.

Together they have spent about US$7.5 billion — more than competitors CBS, HBO or Turner, according to analysts IHS Markit.

Prime Video is a perk of an Amazon subscription service that includes free delivery of products bought at its online store, which has moved dramatically beyond its early days as a bookseller. Prime subscribers also get access to streaming music and other services.

Amazon has not disclosed the number of Prime subscribers, but research company CIRP estimated in late September that in the US alone there were 65 million, up 38 percent from a year earlier.