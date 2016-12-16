HK follows Fed in hiking interest rates

AFP, HONG KONG

Hong Kong yesterday followed the US Federal Reserve and hiked interest rates, putting an extra strain on the territory’s already troubled economy and almost certainly ramping up repayments for millions of homeowners.

In a widely expected move the Fed on Wednesday increased borrowing costs by 25 basis points — only its second such move in a decade — as the US economy increasingly shows improvement.

It also said that it envisioned another three rises next year, up from previous assumptions for two, as it positions itself for a likely surge in inflation if US president-elect Donald Trump implements promised spending and tax-cutting measures.

The Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA), the territory’s central bank, followed suit, raising its own rate to 1 percent from 0.75 percent, a move made to maintain its decades-old currency peg to the US dollar.

However, the move comes as the financial hub struggles with slowing growth in China’s economy that has led to falling visitor numbers from China, which has in turn hurt the crucial retail sector. Retail sales have tumbled for 20 successive months.

At the same time the property market, one of the most expensive on the planet, is already under pressure after the government unveiled fresh curbs, including last month’s hike in stamp duty.

The Fed announcement hammered Hong Kong stocks, with property firms taking a hit. The Hang Seng Index was down almost 2 percent in early afternoon trade.

However, HKMA Chief Executive Norman Chan (陳德霖) said the move would boost the local economy, pointing out that the territory witnessed relatively high inflation and a rally in asset prices after the global financial crisis, when it had to follow Fed rate cuts despite faster growth.

“Hong Kong rates are low relative to inflation,” Chan said. “When US rates normalize and Hong Kong rates rise, this is good for adjusting Hong Kong’s economic structure.”

Separately, South Korea held its key interest rate unchanged yesterday as an ongoing political crisis tightened the reins on an already-slowing economy.

In a move widely expected by analysts, the central Bank of Korea held its benchmark rate at its record-low of 1.25 percent for the sixth straight month.

Following a meeting held shortly after the US Fed decision, the South Korean Ministry of Strategy and Finance said the rate hike could “increase volatility” in the nation’s financial and foreign exchange markets.

Domestic markets are already under pressure because of political uncertainty triggered by a snowballing corruption scandal that led to parliament last week to vote to impeach South Korean President Park Geun-hye.

In related news, the Japanese government will look closely at the effects of the Fed’s decision to raise interest rates, Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga said.

Suga, speaking to reporters in a regular news briefing in Tokyo, added that the decision to raise rates was based on the improving US economy and is not a bad thing for the global economy.

Meanwhile, Tokyo’s benchmark index squeaked out another fresh high for the year yesterday, boosted by the yen’s slide, with the Nikkei 225 edging up 0.10 percent to end the day at 19,273.79.

The broader TOPIX index of all first-section issues rose 0.26 percent to close at 1,542.72 in Tokyo trading.

Additional reporting by Reuters