MediaTek Inc shrugs off Fed interest rate increase

MediaTek Inc (聯發科), the nation’s biggest handset chip designer, yesterday said the latest interest rate increase by the US Federal Reserve might not have a significant impact on the currencies of emerging markets.

While Fed Chairwoman Janet Yellen hinted at further increases next year, MediaTek said the impact on demand in emerging markets would be limited because the rate increases are to be gradual.

The company’s comments came after the Fed raised its benchmark interest rate by 0.25 percentage points on Wednesday in line with economists’ expectation, marking the US central bank’s first rate increase in a year. The rate increase will likely lead to further appreciation of the US dollar against other major currencies.

“The rise in the US dollar will weigh on local currencies in emerging markets, but the recent volatility is still manageable,” MediaTek vice chairman Hsieh Ching-jiang (謝清江) told reporters on the sidelines of a media briefing in Tainan, where the firm was unveiling a dengue fever control and prevention program using its Internet of Things technology.

Hsieh said the company’s customers are feeling growing pressure from foreign-exchange fluctuations, but the impact has not yet spread to MediaTek.

“Any [drastic] movements in currencies affect manufacturers’ costs and consumers’ purchasing power in emerging markets,” Hsieh said.

Meanwhile, the firm said the short supply of 28-nanometer chips could ease in the first half of next year, given increased capacity and lower demand in the slow season.

The handset chip designer said it has been trying to solve a supply constraint over the past three quarters, as demand greatly exceeded its expectations.