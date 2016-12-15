Agencies

AUTOMAKERS

India outlook gloomy

Industry wide demand for passenger vehicles in India will be depressed for a few months after Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s unprecedented cash clampdown, senior executives at Tata Motors Ltd and Honda Motor Co said. The cash crunch, following the withdrawal of high-denomination banknotes, has hurt consumer sentiment and is expected to continue through March, Mayank Pareek, president of passenger vehicle business at Tata Motors, said in an interview. Customers who have deferred purchases might come back in a few months depending on the economy, Jnaneswar Sen, senior vice president at Honda’s India auto unit, said without elaborating. Honda’s auto sales in India fell 45 percent last month, the steepest decline since December 2013.

SOUTH KOREA

Youth unemployment rises

The nation’s youth unemployment rate rose to a record high last month, following political protests that paralyzed the government and led parliament to vote to impeach the president. The unadjusted jobless rate for people aged 25 to 29 rose to 8.2 percent last month, up from 8 percent in October and 7.4 percent year-on-year, Statistics Korea said. That is the highest in comparable data back to 1999. The seasonally adjusted jobless rate fell to 3.6 percent from 3.7 percent in October, with rising employment in agriculture and fisheries compensating for job losses in manufacturing. The nation’s government has been at a standstill, with people flooding the streets demanding President Park Geun-hye’s resignation over an influence- peddling scandal. Her approval rating among people in their 20s hit zero last month, with the lack of good jobs and widening inequality fueling their anger.

UNITED KINGDON

UK employment falls

Employment fell for the first time in more than a year in the three months through October as the labor market showed some signs of weakness. The number of people in work fell by 6,000 to 31.76 million people, the UK Office for National Statistics said yesterday. While the decline was small, and the jobless rate was unchanged at 4.8 percent, the statistics office said the labor market “appears to have flattened off in recent months.” Single-month data showed that the unemployment rate rose to 4.9 percent in October from 4.6 percent in September.

TRADE AGREEMENTS

Japan, EU to hold talks

Japan and the EU are holding last-ditch talks this week to try reach a broad free-trade agreement by the end of the year, Japanese government officials said. The two-way trade talks have taken on greater significance after US president-elect Donald Trump said Washington would withdraw from the Trans-Pacific Partnership, a 12-nation deal Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has said is key to his reforms and once a pillar of Washington’s pivot to the Asia-Pacific. “Prime Minister Abe has said he aims to reach an agreement this year,” said a trade official who declined to be identified because he was not authorized to speak to reporters. Japan is seeking cuts in EU tariffs on Japanese autos, auto parts and electric devices. Tokyo also wants the EU to cut red tape it says Japanese companies face doing business with the EU. The EU is likely to scrap duties on about 80 percent of auto parts imported from Japan immediately after a bilateral accord goes into effect, but Japan wants further concessions, the Nikkei business daily reported yesterday.