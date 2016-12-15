Group offers US$5.5bn for Australian lotteries

Bloomberg

A consortium including Morgan Stanley and KKR & Co has offered as much as A$7.3 billion (US$5.47 billion) for Australian betting and lotteries business Tatts Group Ltd, setting up a potential bidding war with Tabcorp Holdings Ltd.

The proposal is worth between A$4.4 and A$5 for each Tatts share, the Brisbane-based company said in a statement yesterday.

The Pacific Consortium, which also includes Macquarie Group Ltd and First State Investments, plans to sell or separately list Tatts’s wagering and gaming business.

Tatts’s shares soared in Sydney trading after the bid opened the field to other potential suitors, despite Tabcorp last month seeking to ward off any counteroffers by securing a 10 percent stake in the company.

The eventual buyer would gain a lotteries business that generated record earnings in its most recent fiscal year and operates in almost every Australian state.

“Tatts have phenomenal pricing power in lotteries which they have not really exploited,” said Gabriel Radzyminski, managing director of Sandon Capital, which owns Tatts shares. “It’s effectively an unregulated monopoly.”

The company’s stock closed 8.4 percent higher in Sydney at A$4.49, the highest since August 2007. Tabcorp declined 0.9 percent, while Macquarie rose 1.7 percent to a more than nine-year high.

KKR, Morgan Stanley and First State each own 30 percent of the Pacific Consortium, according to a statement released by the group.

Macquarie, which has been focusing on building more stable business lines to shelter it from volatile trading and capital markets, owns 10 percent.

The consortium would be attracted to Tatts for its stable revenue stream, Bell Potter Securities banking analyst T.S. Lim said.

Tatt’s lotteries business, with brands such as The Lott and Golden Casket, generated record earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization in the year ended June 2016.

They climbed 10 percent from a year earlier to A$345.5 million.

According to the terms of the Pacific Consortium’s bid, Tatts investors would receive A$3.4 in cash and a share in the newly separated wagering unit that is to be valued at between A$1 and A$1.6.

The offer still undervalues Tatts’s lotteries business, Radzyminski said.

The firm made a similar argument in a February study, in which it put Tatts’s equity valuation at A$5.38 a share.

Tabcorp in October agreed to buy Tatts in a deal valued at the time at A$4.34 a share. Based on yesterday’s close, Tabcorp’s proposal values Tatts at A$4.15 a share.

Tatts said it is assessing the offer and had not formed a view on how it compares with Tabcorp’s.

In the meantime, it said its directors “continue to believe” the Tabcorp bid is in the “best interests” of shareholders.

A spokesman for Tabcorp did not return a voicemail seeking comment on the new offer.

A merger of Tatts and Tabcorp would create a pan-Australian betting company to take on online rivals such as Bet365 Group Ltd, William Hill PLC and Ladbrokes PLC. Such overseas rivals have made day-and-night online betting accessible to Australians, who lose more gambling per capita than any nation in the world.