Alphabet spins off self-driving car firm

NY Times News Service, SAN FRANCISCO

Google’s self-driving car is ready to take the wheel.

Google’s parent company, Alphabet Inc, on Tuesday said that its autonomous vehicle project is to be spun off from its research lab X and operate as a standalone company under the name Waymo.

Alphabet’s decision to spin off Waymo is a signal that the company thinks its self-driving technology has advanced beyond research project status and is ready for commercialization.

Autonomous vehicles are a hotly contested field of technology, pursued by other technology giants, promising start-ups and traditional automakers — who all see the potential of self-driving cars to upend the automobile industry.

Advancements in sensor technology coupled with breakthroughs in machine learning — the ability of computers to learn from vast amounts of data and improve over time — mean driverless cars (essentially supercomputers on wheels) could become a regular sight on the roads over the next few years.

“As we look at this space and the opportunities ahead of us, we see so much,” Waymo chief executive John Krafcik said. “We’re a new company, but we’ve been at this for a while.”

Waymo joins the roster of Alphabet companies, which includes Google.

Krafcik said the new arrangement allows Waymo to tap into the infrastructure and resources of Alphabet with the feel of an independent venture-backed company. He said Waymo’s technology could have uses as varied as ride-sharing services and long-haul trucking, but he did not lay out a specific business strategy.

Alphabet was an early technological leader in the field, but its efforts to establish a business around the technology have fallen short.

Since 2009, Alphabet’s self-driving cars have logged 3.7 million driverless kilometers — the equivalent of more than 400 round-trip drives from New York to Los Angeles — on test drives in California, Arizona, Texas and Washington.

Waymo said it completed the world’s first fully driverless ride on public roads last year in Austin, Texas, with a blind passenger in a car without a steering wheel or pedals.

Safely ensconced in Google’s so-called moonshot factory, the self-driving car project did not face the type of financial pressure to commercialize its technology that a start-up or a company without Google’s resources would have.

Despite its head start, other companies have incorporated autonomous driving technology into their products and services more quickly.

Tesla Motors Inc has a semiautonomous feature called Autopilot that can take over for the driver for long stretches and it is preparing for its newest cars to go fully autonomous as early as next year.

Tesla also announced its intention to start a ride-hailing service once its driverless car technology is ready.

The ride-hailing service Uber Technologies Inc is already testing self-driving cars to pick up customers in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, with a person on standby in the driver’s seat.

Lately, its driverless cars have been spotted on the streets of San Francisco.

At the same time, the list of companies with an eye on the space is growing.

Apple Inc has hundreds of employees working on autonomous car technology and automakers are snapping up technology talent. General Motors Co acquired the self-driving car start-up Cruise Automation this year, while Ford Motor Co is expanding aggressively in Silicon Valley with a research-and-development center.