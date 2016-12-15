Staff writer, with AFP

AIRLINES

CAL to take over Tigerair

China Airlines Ltd (CAL, 中華航空) yesterday announced that it would take full ownership of Tigerair Taiwan (台灣虎航) before the end of this year by purchasing the remaining 10 percent stake in the struggling budget carrier from Tiger Airways Singapore Pte Ltd. The transaction has been approved by CAL’s board of directors, the company said in a filing with the Taiwan Stock Exchange. The deal would be completed before the end of the year under terms that have been amicably settled by both sides, CAL said, without providing further details. Tigerair Taiwan, which has sustained heavy losses, has been hampered by questionable contract terms with the Singaporean carrier since it was established in 2013, CAL chairman Ho Nuan-hsuan (何煖軒) said in September.

INTERNET

PChome defers Ruten IPO

PChome Online Inc (網路家庭), the nation’s largest online shopping Web site operator, yesterday said its board has decided to suspend a plan for online auction site subsidiary Ruten Global Inc (露天拍賣) to go public on Hong Kong’s stock market, due to considerations of the company’s operations. “Ruten will continue to expand its operations in the Asian market, despite the suspension of an initial public offering [IPO],” PChome chairman Jan Hung-tze (詹宏志) said in a statement. The company had been talking about launching an IPO for Ruten since the middle of last year and filed an application with Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd in June.

SEMICONDUCTORS

King Yuan approves capex

Local chip packager and tester King Yuan Electronics Co (京元電子) yesterday said its board has approved a NT$4.42 billion (US$139 million) capital expenditure budget for next year, almost half of the NT$9 billion spent this year on new facilities and equipment. The budget would be used to boost capacity next year, the company said in a filing with the Taiwan Stock Exchange. King Yuan plans to use its own capital to fund the capacity expansion plan.

AUTOMOTIVE

Hota to expand capacity

Hota Industrial Manufacturing Co (和大工業), the nation’s leading automotive components maker, yesterday said its board approved a plan to acquire a 9,398m2 plot of land at Chiayi Dapumei Precision Machinery Park (嘉義大埔美精密機械園區) for capacity expansion, aiming to satisfy increasing demand from its global customers, which include Tesla Motors Inc. The board yesterday also agreed to issue 20 million new shares to fuel a NT$2 billion capital injection.

AUTOMAKERS

China to fine US company

China is to slap fines on an unnamed US automaker for monopolistic behavior, the state-run China Daily said yesterday, as rhetoric over trade heats up between Beijing and US president-elect Donald Trump. A penalty would be issued “soon” against a US firm for telling distributors to fix prices, the newspaper said in a front-page story, citing an “exclusive interview” with the director of the Chinese National Development and Reform Commission’s Bureau of Price Supervision and Anti-Monopoly. Asked about the fine at a regular media briefing yesterday, Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesman Geng Shuang (耿爽) said he knew “no details,” adding that China welcomes US companies in principle, but they must abide by local regulations.