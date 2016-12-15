Marriott seeks to boost occupancy rate by 5%

By Crystal Hsu / Staff reporter

Courtyard by Marriott (六福萬怡), a four-star lodging facility under Leofoo Tourism Group (六福旅遊集團), aims to increase its occupancy rate by 5 percent next year, after achieving 60 percent in its first year of service, aided by the extension of the high-speed railway to Taipei’s Nangang District (南港) .

The 465-room hotel in the mixed-use building above Nangang Railway Station has benefited from the extension of the high-speed railway in July this year, company manager William Wu (吳維寧) said.

The extension makes the hotel easy and quick to reach from Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport for travelers to join trade shows or tend to other business, Wu said.

An improving economy and ease of transportation could help boost occupancy rates to 65 percent next year, Wu said.

The hotel is also cross-promoting with Leofoo Village Theme Park (六福村) and Leofoo Water Park (六福水樂園) to achieve its goal, Wu said.

As downtown Taipei has become increasingly crowded, new hotels are being built in suburban areas. Aloft Taipei (北投雅樂軒), a hospitality brand that operates more than 100 hotels in 16 countries, is poised for a soft opening in Beitou District (北投) next month.

Aloft will offer 292 rooms and is walking distance from two MRT stations and hot-spring facilities, communication official Lisa Hou (侯淑榕) said by telephone.

The soon-to-open hotel, often referred to as a verson of W Hotel, also will have an American style restaurant called Nook (聚聚樂), a signature bar and three meeting spaces, Hou said.