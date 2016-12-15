Hon Hai leader in contract assembly

Staff writer, with CNA

Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海精密), the world’s largest contract electronics maker, was the world’s largest contract tablet computer assembler in the third quarter of this year, market information advisory International Data Corp (IDC) said yesterday.

In a research report, Hon Hai, which assembles iPhones and iPads for Apple Inc and many other gadgets for international brands, had a 17.8 percent share of global slate tablet shipments in the three-month period and a 31.1 percent share of detachable tablet shipments, the highest ever, IDC data showed.

Pegatron Corp (和碩) accounted for 6.1 percent of global slate tablet shipments, making it the world’s fourth-largest contract assembler in the third quarter, with a 25.6 percent share of detachable tablet shipments, the second-highest in the world, the IDC report showed.

Compal Electronics Inc (仁寶) was fifth in contract slate tablet assembly with a 4.2 percent share in the third quarter, while Quanta Computer Inc (廣達) was the fifth-largest detachable tablet assembler with a market share of 2.4 percent, the firm said.

The IDC report said that although the third quarter is traditionally a peak season for the tablet computer industry, the presence of large-sized smartphones and a lack of supply of critical tablet components pushed down global tablet shipment growth in the third quarter to 9.5 percent, the lowest level ever recorded.

The report showed that global shipments of slate tablets for the July-to-September period rose 8.7 percent from the previous quarter, while shipments of detachable tablets grew 15.1 percent from the second quarter.

Contract assemblers from China accounted for 50 percent of global slate tablet shipments in the third quarter and Taiwanese contract manufacturers for about 30 percent, the advisory firm said, adding that about 30 percent of global detachable tablet shipments came from China in the three month period, while Taiwan accounted for about 65 percent.

Due to an increase in critical component supplies for tablets and the need for international brands to build up inventories in the run-up to next year’s Lunar New Year holiday, tablet shipments are expected to grow at a “significant” pace in the fourth quarter, IDC said.

China’s share of global detachable tablet shipments is expected to grow in the fourth quarter, with more Chinese manufacturers entering the unbranded tablet market, the advisory firm said.