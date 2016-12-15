Housing market set to rebound, survey shows

By Crystal Hsu / Staff reporter

The housing market next year could emerge from a downturn, a survey by Taiwan Realty Co (台灣房屋) showed yesterday, as nearly 50 percent of respondents voiced a willingness to buy.

“The market has hit rock bottom this year, but could start a mild recovery next year, as the economy is picking up at home and overseas backed by fiscal stimulus measures,” company manager Jack Chou (周鶴鳴) told a news conference, referring to US president-elect Donald Trump’s pledge to improve infrastructure and create jobs in the US with tax incentives.

“The government is doing the same thing to revive the nation’s economy after a dependence on loose monetary policy has proved inadequate,” Chou said.

An internal survey lends support to the guardedly optimistic sentiment, as 47.7 percent of survey respondents indicated plans to buy houses next year, an increase of 20 percentage points from a year earlier.

Excessive liquidity and low interest rates underpin the buying interest as Taiwanese favor real estate to equities or other investment instruments that are more risky, Chou said.

Nearly 70 percent of respondents said they sensed a correction in housing prices this year, giving them incentive to search for bargains, Chou said.

Real demand is expected to drive the market, as 13.6 percent of respondents said they aim to own a house for the first time, 15.5 percent plan to relocate and 9.5 percent want to buy a house for their family, the survey said, adding that another 9.1 percent want to by investment properties.

Potential buyers have postponed purchases in the past two years on expectations of price falls, but the situation might slowly turn around now that policymakers have stopped unfavorable rhetoric, Chou said.

Instead, government officials have encouraged urban renewal projects and are considering deregulation and tax cuts to facilitate the process, Chou said.

Potential interest-rate hikes by the US Federal Reserve are favorable for the housing market, as they indicate the world’s largest economy is in healthy shape, Chou said.

Taiwan Realty plans to add 100 franchised stores and 50 company-owned stores next year to meet the expected increase in business, Chou said, adding that it has not been easy to find new employees in the past two years due to sluggish transactions.