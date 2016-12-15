Tech industry to prepare for volatility

By Lauly Li / Staff reporter

Taiwanese vendors and manufacturers are expected to face a more volatile currency market, and end market changes in Europe and the US in the next three years, due to rising trade protectionism, Pegatron Corp (和碩) chairman Tung Tzu-hsien (童子賢) said yesterday.

“The political and economic dynamics are likely to affect market demand and industry development in Europe and the US in the next one to three years. Taiwanese companies need to prepare for that,” Tung told reporters after he was elected the Taipei Computer Association (TCA, 台北市電腦公會) chairman for a second term.

The UK’s vote in June to leave the EU, Donald Trump’s surprise win in the US presidential election and Italy’s recent referendum on constitutional reform all increased uncertainties to business activities and caused currency fluctuations, Tung said.

In response to the weakening British pound after Brexit, Taiwanese PC vendors Asustek Computer Inc (華碩) increased the retail prices of its PC products by 9 percent in the UK from October, while Acer Inc (宏碁) followed suit, the companies said.

In addition to currency fluctuations in Europe, the yuan’s continued depreciation and a strong New Taiwan dollar against the US dollar this year also added more pressure to companies’ operational performance.

Pegatron booked an accumulative currency-exchange loss of NT$3.88 billion (US$122 million) in the first three quarters of the year, while Compal Electronics Inc (仁寶) and Inventec Corp (英業達) recognized exchange losses of NT$1.64 billion and NT$1.78 billion respectively over the same period, the companies’ data showed.

Tung said association members, such as Asustek vice chairman Jonathan Tsang (曾鏘聲), AU Optronics Corp (友達) chairman Paul Peng (彭雙浪) and Lite-On Technology Corp (光寶科技) chief executive officer Warren Chen (陳廣中), are exchanging opinions on the global economic outlook and drafting suggestions for Taiwanese companies.

Tung said that while companies need to pay closer attention to currency changes, the association encourages firms to allocate more resources to developing Internet-of-Things (IoT) technologies to offset the operational uncertainties.

The IoT applications can be used in a wide range of areas, such as installing sensors in beds to monitor patients’ medical data or building “smart” cities in domestic and international markets, he said.

These applications will be new business opportunities for Taiwan’s large companies, as well as for small and medium-sized enterprises, Tung said, adding that he foresees the IoT industry’s production value exceeding the PC industry’s US$200 billion in the long term.

Tung said that although the growth of the PC and smartphone industries has slowed down in recent years, he believes innovative technologies could spur positive market responses.