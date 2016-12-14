Agencies

CHINA

Output, retail sales rise

The nation’s industrial output and retail sales growth both accelerated last month, government data showed yesterday, in a sign of stabilization for the world’s second-largest economy. Industrial output rose 6.2 percent in the month, ahead of both of October’s figures and economists’ predictions of 6.1 percent in a Bloomberg News survey. Retail sales rose 10.8 percent year-on-year in nominal terms, up from 10 percent in October, while fixed-asset investment, a gauge of infrastructure spending, rose 8.3 percent in the first 11 months of the year, the National Bureau of Statistics said. Total retail sales reached 3.1 trillion yuan (US$449.2 billion) in the month. Exports beat expectations last month, rising 0.1 percent year-on-year to US$196.8 billion, data showed.

ENTERTAINMENT

Disney wins injunction

Walt Disney Co won a court order shutting down a Utah-based video-streaming business that lets subscribers pay US$1 to watch Hollywood movies stripped of nudity, violence and profanity. A federal judge in Los Angeles granted Disney’s request to halt VidAngel Inc’s services while a lawsuit continues over whether the company’s business model is, as Disney alleges, an “end run” around copyright protections.

AIRLINES

Qatar Airways to seek deal

Qatar Airways Co said it plans to renegotiate a US$7.8 billion order for Airbus Group SE narrow-body jets and could switch to bigger airplanes powered by alternative engines as part of a revised agreement. The Persian Gulf carrier wants to keep the deal for 80 A320neo airliners after refusing to take the first four aircraft because of glitches with their Pratt & Whitney turbines, Qatar Airways CEO Akbar al-Baker said in an interview. It aims to upgrade to the stretched A321neo variant as part of those deliberations, he added. Qatar Airways is holding parallel discussions about moving to power plants supplied by CFM International, a joint venture by GE Aviation and Safran SA, in response to the engine performance issue, al-Baker said on Monday in Doha.

BREWERS

Asahi, SABMiller ink deal

Asahi Group Holdings Ltd agreed to buy SABMiller PLC’s eastern European assets from Anheuser-Busch InBev NV for ￥900 billion (US$7.8 billion), the Nikkei newspaper reported on its Web site, as the Budweiser maker ties up loose ends resulting from the combination of the world’s two biggest brewers. An announcement was due late yesterday, the newspaper reported. An Asahi spokesman declined to comment on the report, saying the company is not the source of it. The divestment of operations brings Anheuser-Busch Inbev a step closer to meeting the anti-trust commitments that allowed it to buy SABMiller for about US$100 billion. The brewer already agreed to sell the Peroni, Grolsch and Meantime brands to Japan’s Asahi for 2.55 billion euros (US$2.71 billion).

ECONOMICS

Trump picks Gary Cohn

US president-elect Donald Trump on Monday said he would appoint Goldman Sachs Group Inc president and chief operating officer Gary Cohn to head the US National Economic Council, a group that coordinates economic policy across agencies. Cohn is to follow former senior Goldman executives Robert Rubin and Stephen Friedman, who ran the council in the administrations of former US presidents Bill Clinton and George W. Bush respectively.