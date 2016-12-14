ADB trims forecast for Asia on back of slowdown in India

AP, MANILA

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) yesterday trimmed its economic growth forecast for developing Asia this year to 5.6 percent.

The revision was slightly below the previous projection of 5.7 percent due to a slight slowdown in India, one of developing Asia’s biggest economies. Forecast growth for the entire region next year remains unchanged at 5.7 percent.

The ADB said in a report that India’s surprise demonetization of large banknotes would likely dampen growth this year to 7 percent from a previous forecast of 7.4 percent.

However, South Asia is the most dynamic part of the region, with growth expected at 6.6 percent this year, down from the previous forecast of 6.9 percent. South Asia’s growth is estimated at 7.3 percent next year.

The report said regional giant China is on course to grow 6.6 percent this year and 6.4 percent next year.

East Asia as a whole is seen expanding by 5.8 percent this year and 5.6 percent next year as growth stabilizes in line with earlier forecasts.

The report said growth in the major Southeast Asian economies in the third quarter met projections and even surpassed them in Malaysia and the Philippines. The sub-region is forecast to expand by 4.5 percent this year, and picking up to 4.6 percent next year.

The ADB said the combined growth for the major industrial economies exceeded expectations, ticking up 0.1 percentage point to 1.5 percent this year. The growth forecast for next year is maintained at 1.8 percent, with robust consumer spending supporting the US economy, and monetary policy and improved labor markets fueling growth in the eurozone.

Japan’s expansion, meanwhile, will be buoyed by strong exports, despite a stronger currency, the report said.