Trump’s China rhetoric disquieting US exporters

AFP, NEW YORK

US president-elect Donald Trump’s threat to slap punitive tariffs on Chinese goods is a worry for firms that trade with China in the US midwest, a decisive region in the Republican’s election triumph.

Strong support across the US’ “rust belt,” and frustration at lost industrial jobs blamed on globalization, last month carried Trump to victory in key battleground states, including Michigan and Ohio.

However, some companies in the region that benefit from global trade are worried about early signs the president-elect plans to take a hardline stance with China.

“We export a lot of products to China,” US International Foods president David Shogren said. “My fear is whatever changes Trump makes ... that China will retaliate in some ways.”

The St Louis company depends on China as a key export market for peanut butter, mustard, nuts, cereals and other items. About 50 percent of its revenues are tied to China, compared with just 5 percent to its home market.

“Our customers may switch from US products to other countries: Europe, Australia, New Zealand or Japan, or other exporting countries,” Shogren said.

Shogren said his company is trying to build markets in Southeast Asia, including Vietnam, Malaysia and Singapore.

Trump during the campaign threatened to impose 45 percent tariffs on China, saying the world’s second-biggest economy has stiffed the US with currency manipulation and illegal subsidies.

“China will take a tit-for-tat approach,” said an op-ed in the Global Times, a Chinese Communist Party mouthpiece.

“A batch of Boeing orders will be replaced by Airbus. US auto and iPhone sales in China will suffer a setback, and US soybean and maize imports will be halted,” it said. “China can also limit the number of Chinese students studying in the US.”

Ohio-based Progressive Molding Technologies imports tooling from China that enables it to compete with Chinese rivals.

“My fear is we will lose access to China’s cheap tools,” company president Laird Daubenspeck said. “At that point, I will anticipate the our customers will start to slow down new product launches and we will see less growth.”

Daubenspeck has written to Trump twice.

“My biggest fear is he doesn’t understand the impact his words have,” Daubenspeck said.

Among big manufacturers, Boeing is especially vulnerable. About one out of three Boeing 737 planes delivered last year was destined for China.

The company announced on Monday that it is to reduce production of its 777 starting in August, which will have an impact on employment.

The US National Foreign Trade Council (NFTC) on Monday said it would work with the new administration but would fight protectionism.

“And we’re prepared to argue against the use of trade restrictions as a way of achieving greater economic growth — history has shown that really isn’t an effective way of doing that,” said Rufus Yerxa, president of the 300-company NFTC, whose members export about US$3 trillion per year.