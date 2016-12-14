Boeing cuts 777 output; hikes dividend 30%

Bloomberg

Boeing Co gave investors bad news and good news on Monday, as it unveiled deeper cuts to one of its biggest money-makers, the 777 jetliner — and then announced a 30 percent dividend hike.

The shares responded like a yo-yo in trading after the close in New York, diving on news of the production slowdown for the company’s largest twin-engine model before rebounding half an hour later, when the company revealed its dividend of US$1.42 per share. That far exceeded the US$1.25 average of analysts’ estimates.

Production of the 777 is to slow to five aircraft per month starting in August next year and some jobs would have to be cut, Boeing told employees on Monday.

The latest cut comes as Boeing’s suppliers were already girding for a previously announced slowdown to a monthly pace of seven jets at the start of next year. The Chicago-based company currently makes the wide-body aircraft at an 8.3-jet monthly pace.

The slower factory tempo would mean lower revenue from the 777, Boeing’s second-largest source of profit behind its narrow-body 737.

The rate adjustment will have a modest impact on Boeing’s overall results this year, but would not be significant enough to affect this year’s financial guidance, company spokesman Paul Bergman said.

Boeing’s decision to reward shareholders, despite a “weakening end market outlook on one of its highest cash margin programs,” could squeeze the company as it juggles a roster of new aircraft, Bank of America Corp analyst Ron Epstein said in a note to clients on Monday.

“While we view returning capital to shareholders as positive, we are concerned that this capital allocation strategy may be short lived as the company grapples with product development on several fronts,” Epstein said.

The manufacturer is already readying the 737 Max program for market debut next year, an update of its best-selling narrow-body airplane. It is also developing the first new 777X aircraft.

Epstein said he also expects Boeing “in the near future” to begin marketing the 737 Max 10X, a stretched version of the plane, and possibly a new “7M7” — a nickname for its proposed mid-sized jet family.

Boeing had notched only 17 net orders for the 777 this year, according to its Web site, well short of the 50 to 60 annual sales it needed to keep its assembl line in Everett, Washington, operating at full speed until a revamped version of the jet debuts in 2020.

Demand for twin-aisle jets has been sapped by a glut of used Boeing 777 and Airbus Group SE A330 models. Cheap oil and economic turmoil give airlines less incentive to trade in middle-aged models for pricey new fuel-efficient ones.

“Market demand drives production rates both to the upside and the downside. And the market is signaling near-term hesitation in some regions,” said Elizabeth Lund, a Boeing vice president and general manager of the 777 program, in a message on Monday to factory employees.

The new agreement with Iran Air for 15 777-300ERs and 15 777Xs, announced on Sunday, was not sufficient to avoid the production cut that Boeing executives had signaled was coming.

The Iranian flag carrier is due to take its first 777-300ER in 2018, Lund said.

Boeing’s board also authorized US$14 billion in share buybacks, replacing a previous program of the same size.

The company said it had repurchased US$7 billion of its shares this year.