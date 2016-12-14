Wells Fargo faces US probes over sales

Bloomberg

Wells Fargo & Co is under investigation by regulators in California and New Jersey to determine whether the bank signed up clients for Prudential Financial Inc life policies without their permission.

The announcements by regulators on Monday followed fraud and misconduct allegations raised last week in a whistle-blower lawsuit claiming the insurer covered up an internal inquiry that found San Francisco-based Wells Fargo might have fraudulently opened Prudential’s low-cost MyTerm policies.

California Insurance Commissioner Dave Jones said that his department is to work with New Jersey watchdogs to examine “all aspects” of the allegations, and that Prudential’s practices would be investigated as well.

“We’ll be looking at whether there were any licensing violations associated with” Wells Fargo’s sales, Jones said on Monday in a telephone interview. “We’ll also be looking at whether they violated the law by allegedly signing people up for insurance without their permission.”

The insurer earlier on Monday said that it is halting distribution of MyTerm life policies through Wells Fargo. The coverage was available through kiosks in Wells Fargo branches, or could be purchased online using the bank’s accounts.

Newark, New Jersey-based Prudential said it would reimburse clients who were charged for coverage they did not want.

“We are deeply concerned about these allegations as they are completely counter to our values and our commitment to providing customers only the products and services they need and want,” bank spokesman Ancel Martinez said in an e-mailed statement. “We are working with Prudential to investigate any unauthorized or inappropriate referrals.”

Wells Fargo in September agreed to pay US$185 million in fines to settle a federal probe that it might have opened millions of bank accounts for clients who did not want them.

The case is a setback for Prudential, which incurred billions of dollars in costs, changed compensation practices and brought on new leadership in the 1990s after scandals including a lawsuit alleging that agents misled consumers by convincing them to purchase new life insurance unnecessarily to boost commissions.

Prudential was also sued on Monday by an Arizona client in a case seeking to proceed as a group, or class-action, lawsuit.

“Our first objective is to figure out the truth,” Jones said. “The penalties can be quite severe if there is a violation. The purpose of the penalties is to discourage unlawful conduct and to hold accountable those that engage in unlawful conduct.”

Shares in both companies on Monday declined in New York trading, before Jones’s announcement. Wells Fargo dropped US$1.36 to US$55.78, narrowing its gain since Dec. 31 last year to 2.6 percent, the worst performance this year in the 24-company KBW Bank Index. Prudential fell US$1.50 to US$104.52, trimming this year’s advance to 28 percent.

New Jersey’s regulator said earlier in the day that it was investigating the insurance sales, in a statement that didn’t provide specifics. Wells Fargo did not immediately return a message for comment.

“We are in active discussions with the New Jersey Department of Insurance about our review of the distribution of the MyTerm product through Wells Fargo, and we are responding to their requests for additional information,” Prudential spokesman Scot Hoffman said in an e-mailed statement.