Sinopec sells stake in gas pipeline

Bloomberg

China Petroleum & Chemical Corp (中國石油化工) is selling a 50 percent stake in a pipeline unit to investors, including China Life Insurance Co (中國人壽保險), for 22.8 billion yuan (US$3.3 billion) as it seeks funds to expand its natural gas business.

China Life is to pay 20 billion yuan for a 43.86 percent stake in the pipeline, while a division of State Development and Investment Corp will get the remaining 6.14 percent for 2.8 billion yuan, the state energy giant, known as Sinopec, said in a statement to the Hong Kong stock exchange on Monday.

Sinopec, the world’s biggest refiner and one of China’s big three energy companies, will use the funds to expand the capacity of the unit, Sinopec Sichuan-to-East China Gas Pipeline Co, build gas-storage facilities and push forward its natural gas business, it said in the statement.

“There is a shortage of pipeline capacity and gas storage facilities in China, so the government is encouraging more investment in those sectors,” Tian Miao (田苗), a Beijing-based analyst at North Square Blue Oak Ltd, said by telephone. “This is part of broader efforts by authorities to diversify investment into cash-intensive infrastructure projects.”

Sinopec shares in Hong Kong yesterday closed up 0.9 percent to HK$5.62, compared with a 0.1 percent advance in Hong Kong’s benchmark Hang Seng Index.

Chinese President Xi Jinping’s (習近平) government is seeking to boost the use of natural gas in China’s energy mix and revamp the country’s massive state-owned enterprises. The country’s gas demand might rise to as high as 350 billion cubic meters by 2020, according to the Chinese National Energy Administration, up from 193.2 billion last year.

Sinopec, along with China’s biggest producer, PetroChina Co (中國石油天然氣股份有限公司), have sold parts of their extensive pipeline assets since last year to raise capital, cut costs and meet government-set growth targets as lower oil prices have punished earnings.

“This transaction is a positive example of reform as the industry seeks to improve returns by shedding low returning assets,” Neil Beveridge, a senior analyst at Sanford C. Bernstein in Hong Kong, said by e-mail. “With stable cash flows and a regulated return on asset at 8 percent, pipelines make better assets for insurance companies than oil majors.”

The implied valuation for the Sinopec pipeline asset represents a price-to-earnings ratio of 20 times, better than the valuation multiples for the spinoff of PetroChina’s three West to East pipelines at a price-to-earnings ratio of 17 times, according to Beveridge.

It might push PetroChina, the country’s biggest gas producer and importer, to continue to sell down its pipeline network in China that carries a book value of US$56 billion, he said.

Sinopec approved the plan to sell as much as half of the pipeline unit in August. The whole division was estimated to be valued at US$6 billion, an analyst at China International Capital Corp (中金公司) said at the time.

The Beijing-based company started operating the gas pipeline, which links eastern China to the Puguang gas field in Sichuan Province, in 2010.

It can transport as much as 12 billion cubic meters of the fuel annually. The 2,229km line, which transmitted 8.3 billion cubic meters of natural gas last year, links six Chinese provinces and two municipalities, including Shanghai.