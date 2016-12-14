Emerging-market stocks benefit from mass bonds exodus

Bloomberg

The world’s riskiest stock markets are being swept up in the great rotation from bonds to equities.

The prospect of the fastest economic growth in the developing world since 2013 is luring global investors back into emerging-market equities. Schroder Investment Management Ltd has built up a 6 percent holding across its US$114 billion multi-asset portfolio this year after being absent from the asset class for half a decade.

BlackRock Inc and ABN Amro Bank are also buyers.

While most of the US$2 trillion shift out of bonds since US president-elect Donald Trump’s election win has gone into shares in the US and Europe, investors are not overlooking the opportunities in the developing world, where stocks trade at a 30 percent discount to the S&P 500 Index.

Equity markets such as Brazil and Russia have the added attraction of giving investors exposure to currencies that are rebounding from a slump in energy prices.

Investors poured US$1.12 billion into passive funds that track emerging-market stocks last week, while pulling US$91 million from bond exchange-traded funds, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

The MSCI Emerging Markets Index advanced 2.9 percent, its biggest weekly gain since September.

ABN Amro has been buying Asian equities amid its shift to a significant overweight in global stocks, according to Amsterdam-based chief investment officer Didier Durant.

BlackRock is buying “selected commodity producers” on prospects a supply cut will buoy oil prices, and stocks in countries including India, where policymakers have not been afraid to make painful economic adjustments, according to an e-mailed note last week.