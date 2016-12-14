Bicycle exports tipped to rise on demand, digestion

By Kuo Chia-erh / Staff reporter

The nation’s bicycle exports are expected to increase next year from this year on the back of recovering demand and accelerated inventory digestion in the industry, the Taiwan Bicycle Exporters’ Association said yesterday.

“We are cautiously optimistic about the industry’s sales outlook for the coming year, as the oversupply problem [in the global bike market] is forecast to improve,” association chairman and Giant Manufacturing Co (巨大機械) CEO Anthony Lo (羅祥安) told reporters yesterday.

Giant, the nation’s largest bicycle maker, has seen its sales drop 5.97 percent annually to NT$52.9 billion (US$1.66 billion) in the first 11 months of this year, company data showed, while Merida Industry Co (美利達) sales declined 18.42 percent to NT$21.1 billion.

Lo declined to provide an annual growth estimate for next year, saying that it is difficult to predict the industry’s export performance, due to unpredictable weather conditions around the world.

In the first nine months of this year, exports of bicycles and bike parts totaled US$1.97 billion, a 12.9 percent decline from US$2.23 billion during the same period last year, association data showed.

From January through September, overseas shipments of bicycles dropped 26.67 percent to 2.26 million units from 3.08 million units a year earlier, with sales plunging 21.93 percent to US$1.09 billion.

The EU remained Taiwan’s largest export destination for bicycles, with 1.26 million bikes, or 41.6 percent of total export volume.

Despite the downward trend, Lo said that Taiwanese products still sustain global competitiveness, especially for electric bikes and some bike parts.

In the first nine months of this year electric bike exports skyrocketed 191 percent to US$1.02 billion from a year earlier, association data showed.

Among bike parts, sales from rims and spokes soared 26.1 percent to US$28.5 million from last year, data showed.

From January through September, the average selling price of bicycles shipped across the Taiwan Strait improved from US$454.07 to US$483.41 annually, indicating that Taiwanese bike makers have developed more high-end products, Lo said.