Nation’s job prospects next Q1 said best in Asia-Pacific

Staff writer, with CNA

Taiwan’s hiring outlook for next quarter is the most upbeat in the Asia-Pacific region, as new labor regulations are kicking in, requiring bigger workforces, according to a survey released yesterday.

The survey by ManpowerGroup, a US-based human resources advisory firm, showed that the nation’s net employment outlook for the first quarter of next year is 25 percent, compared with India’s 24 percent, Japan’s 23 percent, New Zealand’s 15 percent, Hong Kong’s 13 percent and China’s 4 percent.

The forecast for next quarter is 4 percentage points higher than the firm’s estimate for the current quarter, and the second consecutive quarter of predicted rises, but a drop of 2 percentage points from the same period last year.

The poll, which reflects hiring confidence among employers, calculated the net employment outlook after making seasonal adjustments by subtracting the percentage of employers anticipating a decline in total employment from the percentage expecting to see an increase.

About 25 percent of 1,036 employers polled in Taiwan said they planned to expand their workforces during the January-to-March period, while 5 percent said that they would cut jobs, and about 65 percent said they would maintain the same size workforce.

After seasonal adjustments, the net employment outlook for next quarter was estimated at 25 percent, up from 21 percent this quarter, as employers in Taiwan’s major sectors indicated that they planned to hire new staff, ManpowerGroup said.

In the logistics, communications and utility sector, the net employment outlook for the first quarter of next year was 26 percent, an increase of 17 percentage points from the current quarter’s prediction, a 3 percentage point increase year-on-year, the survey showed.

ManpowerGroup said the sector’s net employment outlook was the highest in recent years.

It said that because the number of work hours are expected to shrink due to a slew of newly introduced labor regulations, employers will be forced to increase their workforce.

However, factors such a decline in the number of Chinese visitors to Taiwan and the volatility of the domestic airline business could create uncertainty over the hiring outlook in that sector in the next few quarters, ManpowerGroup said.

SERVICE SECTOR

In the service sector, the net employment outlook for the first quarter of next year rose to 25 percent, from 24 percent this quarter, while outlook for retail/wholesale businesses remained unchanged at 25 percent, the survey showed.

ENGINEERING

Meanwhile, in the engineering, construction and mining sector, the outlook has risen to 19 percent from 14 percent in the current quarter, while in the financial/insurance and real-estate sector it fell to 24 percent from 25 percent.

In the manufacturing sector, the hiring outlook for next quarter next year has fallen to 22 percent from 23 percent this quarter.