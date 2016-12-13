Agencies

AVIATION

ANA invests in Myanmar

ANA Holdings Inc has invested in a new airline venture in Myanmar that aims to start international flights in 2018 as the Japanese carrier seeks to capture demand in Asia’s fastest-growing economy. Japan’s largest airline has a 49 percent stake and a local company holds the remainder, ANA chief executive Shinya Katanozaka said in an interview in Tokyo yesterday. The companies made a combined initial investment of US$150,000 in the venture, he said. The Japanese carrier is expanding abroad as more people take to the skies in developing economies such as Myanmar, which the IMF forecasts will expand 8.1 percent this year, the quickest pace after Iraq.

ENERGY

Saudi is wrong: Goldman

Saudi Arabia is wrong to think that US shale production will not respond to higher crude oil prices next year, Goldman Sachs Group Inc said. While crude oil prices could rise to more than US$60 a barrel if OPEC members and other nations cut production as promised, a rebound in US shale output would bring prices back to US$55, the bank said in its forecast for the first half of next year. Saudi Minister of Energy, Industry and Mineral Resources Khalid al-Falih on Saturday said he did not expect a big supply response from US shale producers next year. With nations including Russia joining an OPEC pledge to reduce output and Saudi Arabia surprising the market by saying it would cut production more than previously agreed, analysts said the crude oil price could climb to US$60 a barrel for the first time in almost a year and a half, but the planned reductions exclude producers such as the US and Canada, which have benefited from a shale boom.

RETAIL

ASOS to recruit in London

British online fashion retailer ASOS plans to add 1,500 new jobs at its London headquarters, the latest technology business to announce a new investment in Britain despite the vote to leave the EU. ASOS, which also sells to customers in the US, mainland Europe and elsewhere, said it would increase its London workforce by 60 percent over the next three years from 2,500 and invest ￡40 million (US$50 million) to renovate its building in the trendy district of Camden. The new jobs in technology, marketing and retail follow announcements from Facebook Inc and Alphabet Inc’s Google in the last month that they plan to invest in Britain. “The decision today is nothing to do with Brexit,” ASOS chief executive Nick Beighton said in an interview yesterday. “These plans had been put together pre-June 23.”

TURKEY

Economy slid 1.8% in Q3

The Turkish economy unexpectedly contracted in the third quarter, led by a slump in consumption, in the most significant sign yet that July’s failed coup and the political instability it provoked are weighing on confidence. GDP shrank 1.8 percent year-on-year in the three months starting in July, the statistics bureau reported yesterday. The median estimate in a Bloomberg survey called for an annual expansion of 0.3 percent. Domestic consumption, which makes up nearly two-thirds of the economy, fell 3.2 percent from a year earlier, adding to evidence that the takeover attempt on July 15 damaged business activity. Government spending on wages, goods and services rose 23.8 percent, limiting the impact from a slump in investments, which fell 0.6 percent from the same period last year.