Cash scramble bolsters India-backed payment system

Bloomberg

The chaos caused by India’s ban on high-denomination rupee notes has provided a boost to a national cashless payment platform that has struggled to gain traction.

Central bank data show that the government-backed Unified Payments Interface (UPI) logged 358,000 transactions in the first nine days of this month, shooting past last month’s total of 287,000, as some Indians sought to circumvent the cash shortage that followed the government’s surprise graft-busting move on Nov. 8.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s action to invalidate old 500 and 1,000 rupee notes left India with about a fifth of its currency in circulation and caused a scramble for cash that has seen millions lining up at banks daily to deposit the notes or exchange them for new denominations. That has pushed more people toward the UPI, which has been slow to take off amid criticism that banks are not promoting the service enough.

“For the customer and consumer, it is cheaper and easier to use UPI than most other ways of payments like cards,” Stuart Milne, chief executive officer for HSBC Holdings PLC’s India operations, said in an interview at Bloomberg’s Mumbai office last week.

The platform is “beneficial to both customers and merchants,” he said.

The Reserve Bank of India’s UPI transactions data for last month and this month are the earliest available usage figures for a platform that was unveiled in April. Partner banks’ mobile applications only went live officially in August.

Launched as part of the nation’s bold push to yank its cash-based economy into the 21st century, the UPI allows users to make transactions over their mobile phones, including cash transfers to other users, and payments to utilities and some merchants. Anyone with a smartphone, an account at one of the UPI’s partner banks and a mobile number linked to that account can download the platform app. Users are enabled after registering on the app, which usually takes less than five minutes.

Still, the UPI has drawn criticism from a number of commentators who say that education for potential users is lacking and the platform’s partner banks are not doing enough to promote it.

The system has attracted 2 million registered users, according to A.P. Hota, CEO of the National Payments Corp of India, which is backed by the Reserve Bank of India and manages the UPI.

That is just 8 percent of the target of the 25 million users that Hota would like to achieve by March, he told BloombergQuint recently.

By contrast, digital-payments provider Paytm Mobile Solutions has 165 million users and expects to process 2 billion transactions this year, founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma told reporters last week.