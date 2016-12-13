Boeing, Iran sign first deal since 1979

Bloomberg

The US$16.6 billion agreement Iran’s national carrier reached with Boeing Co to buy 80 aircraft is the first deal of its kind since 1979 — and one that will force the US Congress and US president-elect Donald Trump to balance their diplomatic priorities with US job growth.

The deal includes 50 737 MAX 8s, 15 777-300ERs and 15 777-9s, Boeing said in a statement on its Web site on Sunday.

The aircraft are to be delivered over 10 years, the state-run Islamic Republic News Agency reported, citing Iran Air CEO Farhad Parvaresh.

Deliveries are to begin in 2018.

The pact reopens a market where Boeing has not delivered an airplane since 1977 — two years before a revolution roiled Iran and set off four decades of tension with the US.

Those feelings still reverberate, with Trump critical of a nuclear accord that opened a path to the airplane deal and Congress considering legislation that could scuttle the transaction.

Boeing said that the deal was reached under the conditions of a US government license issued in September and that the agreement with Iran Air would support almost 100,000 jobs in the US aerospace industry.

Tehran is a critical market for Boeing in its competition with Airbus Group SE, said Loren Thompson, a defense analyst with the Lexington Institute, a nonprofit that has received funding from companies including Boeing.

“Boeing can’t compete with Airbus if it can’t sell to places like Iran and China,” Thompson said. “Selling to Iran is a business imperative for Boeing.”

Congress is considering legislation that could stop Boeing’s sales to Iran by barring the US Export-

Import Bank from financing airplanes and preventing the US Department of the Treasury from authorizing US bank transactions for a sale.

The bill was approved in the US House of Representatives last month and is awaiting US Senate action. The administration of US President Barack Obama has vowed to veto the measure.

Opponents of the Boeing deal pointed out that the Treasury imposed sanctions on Iran Air in 2011 for using passenger and cargo aircraft to transport rockets and missiles to places such as Syria, sometimes disguised as medicine or spare parts. At other times, members of Iran’s Revolutionary Guards took control of flights carrying sensitive cargo.

Those restrictions were lifted after an international nuclear agreement was signed in July last year.

The sale agreement is the first of its kind since the Islamic Revolution, according to the Iranian Ministry of Roads and Urban Development, and comes after most international sanctions on Iran were lifted as part of its nuclear deal with world powers.

Boeing’s last airplane deliveries to Iran were 747s that arrived in 1977, according to the company’s Web site.

The deal’s value of US$16.6 billion is based on list prices before big discounts that are customary for major airlines.

It is still uncertain whether the Iranian carrier still intends to follow through with a separate transaction to lease nearly 30 Boeing aircraft.

“We never intended to lease planes to them ourselves, just to help them find planes available from lessors,” Boeing spokesman Tim Neale said. “They would negotiate directly with the lessors.”