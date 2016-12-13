Staff writer, with CNA

LED CHIPS

Epistar, Everlight sales rise

The nation’s biggest LED chipmaker, Epistar Corp (晶電), and biggest LED chip packaging company, Everlight Electronics Co (億光), yesterday reported their annual revenues grew last month. Epistar’s sales of NT$2.13 billion (US$66.85 million) last month was up 17.81 percent from the same period last year, mainly driven by demand for TV backlight units and its four-element products. That brought its cumulative revenue for the first 11 months of the year to NT$23.47 billion, up 0.52 percent from NT$23.35 billion the previous year, the firm said in a filing with the Taiwan Stock Exchange. Everlight’s revenue climbed 4.48 percent year-on-year to NT$2.65 billion last month. That pushed up its cumulative sales in the first 11 months by 1.89 percent year-on-year to NT$26.73 billion, it said in a filing.

TECHNOLOGY

Nobel winners showcased

HTC Corp (宏達電) yesterday said it has teamed up with the Nobel Museum to create the first virtual-reality (VR) experience showcasing the contributions of Nobel laureates. The two parties are developing a mobile application for an HTC Vive VR exhibition at the Nobel Museum Exhibition in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, in February and at the Nobel Museum in Stockholm, HTC said in a statement. “The Nobel Museum is extremely happy about the collaboration with HTC where the Nobel Prize in Physics will be visualized,” Nobel Museum director Olov Amelin said in the statement.

Shih stresses value creation

Acer Inc (宏碁) founder and former chairman Stan Shih (施振榮) was yesterday quoted by Chinese news portal The Paper (澎湃新聞) as saying it was inevitable that Chinese companies are replacing Taiwanese firms in the manufacturing industry, because many Taiwanese firms failed to transition to value-added products to improve their competitiveness over the past 10 years. Shih said many Taiwanese manufacturers cut costs to expand their operating scale, instead of upgrading their facilities and services, weakening their competitive edge. Taiwanese companies should start thinking from the client’s perspective and develop new service models to create more value and raise profitability, he said.

LIGHTING

Delta wins LUX award

Delta Electronics Inc (台達電) yesterday said that its building management subsidiary, Loytec Electronics GmbH, had won the LUX award for “Industrial and Transport Lighting Project of the Year,” edging out more than 200 rivals with its DALI lighting system at Manchester Airport in Britain. The project included the installation of DALI occupancy/daylight sensors in all areas, coupled with field intelligent processors that shed lighting loads when areas are unoccupied, Delta said in a statement. The project reduces energy consumption by up to 89 percent.

RETAIL

New products boost sales

The nation’s two major convenience store operators both reported increased revenue for last month, bolstered by the launch of new winter products. President Chain Store Corp’s (統一超商) sales increased 3.34 percent year-on-year to NT$17.3 billion, with aggregate sales rising 5.18 percent year-on-year to NT$197 billion from January to last month. Taiwan FamilyMart Co’s (全家便利商店) revenue climbed 3.75 percent year-on-year to NT$4.89 billion. FamilyMart’s sales increased 4.3 percent year-on-year to NT$55.4 billion in the first 11 months.