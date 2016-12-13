INTERVIEW: Micron’s Durcan bullish on memorychip demand

Taipei Times: What role does Taiwan play in Micron’s growth?

Mark Durcan: Taiwan is more than 60 percent of our worldwide DRAM supply on a bit basis. It is where we have a lot of leading-edge capacity. Next year, our plant in Taichung will have more leading-edge capacity than any other Micron DRAM manufacturer, so we are investing heavily in the Taichung plant this year. At the end of this year, it will be one of the most advanced DRAM plants in the world and the most advanced in Micron’s network.

Beyond that, Micron sees the memory business as a combination of different kinds of memory, not just DRAM. Part of what Micron wants to do is to bring new technologies to Taichung or to Inotera Memories Inc (華亞科技).

TT: There has been speculation that Micron might build NAND flash facilities in Taiwan. Is it an option?

Durcan: We do not have plans to do that, but that does not mean we never will. Right now, we are trying to grow our NAND operation in Singapore and keep it all in one place. We are focusing spending on NAND in Singapore and on DRAM in Taiwan.

We plan to add more back-end spending for memory subsystems, whether it is NAND, DRAM or a combination, or NOR or 3D, or other advanced packaging to bring different kinds of memory together. We plan to invest more in Taiwan. We have the space in Taichung.

TT: When will the new back-end facility in Taichung be ready?

Durcan: Those plans are still coming together. The investment depends on how market conditions hold. We plan to move forward aggressively. I think it is fair to say we may add more than 1,000 jobs over a number of years.

TT: China intends to duplicate the Micron-Inotera joint venture. Do you think the model would work for China, that is Micron licensing technology to Nanya Technology Corp (南亞科技) in exchange for Inotera’s capacity?

Durcan: I do not see why not. It was a good model for Micron. I think it was a good model for Nanya. It made sense that we developed technology together. Over time, as the memory industry became more stable and Micron had greater output, it made less sense. That is why Micron and Formosa Group (台塑集團) decided that Inotera should become part of Micron, for efficiency. For Micron, there is less reason to be in that kind of relationship than there was 10 years ago.

TT: Why does it make less sense for Micron to enter into such a partnership with China now?

Durcan: The DRAM memory market is less volatile. Micron is much bigger than it used to be.

TT: Would the same model make more sense for the NAND flash business?

Durcan: NAND flash may be more volatile and there is a lot of growth too. It requires a lot of capital. That kind of model may make more sense in NAND flash.

TT: China intends to build its own semiconductor industry to secure sufficient supply. To that end, China is trying to form partnerships with established memorychip firms. What is your view on this?

Durcan: China is an important part of the world market. It is natural that China will develop a stronger and more robust semiconductor industry over time.

We are happy to talk to people in China, but Micron’s goal is to take care of its existing team members, community and shareholders. Even though China has plans to grow its semiconductor industry, that is not the same as Micron’s objectives.

TT: What is your view about the DRAM and NAND flash markets next year?