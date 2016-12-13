Cautious trading sees TAIEX close 0.5 percent lower

Staff writer, with CNA

Taiwanese shares yesterday closed lower as investors cashed in gains built earlier in the session after the weighted index briefly breached the 9,400-point level, dealers said.

In addition to stiff technical resistance ahead of 9,400 points, investors remained cautious ahead of a US Federal Reserve policymaking meeting scheduled for tomorrow and Thursday, they said.

The TAIEX ended down 42.74 points, or 0.46 percent, at 9,349.94, after moving between 9,336.45 and 9,430.34, on turnover of NT$73.62 billion (US$2.31 billion).

The market opened up 9.37 points to breach 9,400 points and rose further after US stocks soared to fresh records on Friday.

However, selling emerged midway through the morning, focusing on large-cap electronics and non-tech stocks, dealers said.

“The further gains on Wall Street have left many investors here worried that the US market could face a correction after the Fed makes its decision at the upcoming policymaking meeting,” Hua Nan Securities Co (華南永昌證券) analyst Henry Miao (苗台生) said.

“With the local index breaching 9,400 points at one point, investors shifted to the sell side to capitalize on their earlier gains and pushed down share prices below that level by the end of the session,” he said.

While the market widely expects the Fed to raise its key interest rates later in the week, investors are still wondering about the scale of the rate hike and what the Fed will do to tighten its monetary policy next year as the US economy improves, Miao said.

“It is no surprise that investors here cut their holdings for the time being ahead of the Fed meeting by taking advantage of recent strong gains posted by market heavyweights,” Miao said.

Contract chipmaker Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電), the most heavily weighted stock on the local market, fell 0.54 percent to close at NT$185, off an early high of NT$187, with 18.8 million shares changing hands.

Driven lower by TSMC’s fall, the bellwether electronics sector fell 0.52 percent at the close.

“TSMC serves as a barometer for the broader market. As long as the stock took a pause, it was unlikely for the weighted index to steam ahead and jump over the 9,400-point hurdle,” Miao said.

After recent solid gains, TSMC could suffer a further correction, but NT$180 could be a good buying point, Miao added.

Despite the losses in the index, foreign institutional investors stood on the buy side, registering a net buy of NT$53.62 million in shares on the main board.